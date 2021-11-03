Brillio Honored As Silver Stevie® Award Winner In The 2021 Stevie Awards For Great Employers

Bengaluru, India – Brillio, a leading digital technology consulting and solutions company, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Computer Services category of the sixth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers are an international business awards competition that recognizes the world’s best companies to work for, and the HR teams, professionals, achievements, new products, and suppliers that help to create and drive great places to work. Out of the 950 company nominations submitted this year, Brillio was recognized for its commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion, highlighted by innovative programming to support women in the workplace. This award marks the second time Brillio has been recognized by the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, following a Gold Stevie® Award win in 2018 for developing the OnTheGO workforce management app.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Silver Stevie Award winner by the Stevie Awards for Great Employers,” said Raj Mamodia, Founder and CEO of Brillio. “At Brillio, diversity is a source of strength, and we take great pride in our culture that prioritizes opportunities for everyone. As our company has grown in recent years, we’ve focused on developing supportive employee programs that bring these values to life, including promoting gender diversity in the workplace.’”

Two of Brillio’s workplace support programs caught the attention of the Stevie Award judges – ‘With our Women (WOW)’ and ‘Back to Work (B2W)’ – with positive feedback noting the efforts as “admirable,” “forward-thinking” and “culturally focused,” among other positive feedback.

Brillio’s WOW program reduces gender attrition by equipping women with the skills and resources needed to be successful. The program offers phased assimilation that includes part-time opportunities, a buddy program to help employees adapt to workplace changes, on-site childcare when offices reopen and more.

Brillio’s Back to Work program is designed to provide talented women professionals who have taken a career break the opportunity to refresh their skills and restart their careers. The program empowers women to harness their true potential and enables successful integration back into the corporate world by providing an opportunity for full-time or fixed-term employment, based on available openings and satisfactory performance after project completion.