By digitizing over 7 lakh businesses in 6 months, myBillBook fuels the growth of SMBs in Maharashtra

Mumbai, 21st April 2021: Bengaluru based FloBiz, India’s fastest growing SMB technology company launches myBillBook – a simple to use billing and accounting app for small & medium businesses. It is available on both mobile and desktop. myBillBook provides an easy-to-use and secure experience to business owners with a seamless sign-up process – enabling digitization of their business operations in a matter of minutes.

myBillBook offers a complete billing and accounting solution on a mobile phone enabling businesses to digitize their entire business operations. It is currently available in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil.

myBillBook helps both GST and non-GST businesses in creating bills, recording purchases & expenses, maintaining stock, and managing payables/ receivables directly from their mobile phones or computers. This highest-rated business app also generates important business reports like profit & loss statements, sales summary, party ledger reports, GSTR reports, etc. that help business owners take effective decisions on the go. myBillBook also supports real-time data transfer between mobile & desktop with an advanced security system. The app offers multi-user functionality to easily give usage permission to business partners, accountants, and organization staff.

myBillBook has helped over 7 lakh businesses in the state to go digital in the past 6 months. The product has been meticulously designed from a business owner’s perspective. It is so simple to use that business owners do not need any prior accounting knowledge to begin using. Keeping user convenience in mind, the product is directly integrated with WhatsApp, making it easy for business owners to share invoices & purchase orders, send payment reminders with payment links to their buyers or suppliers.

Commenting on the launch of myBillBook, Mr Rahul Raj, Founder & CEO – FloBiz, said,

“SMBs form the backbone of our growing economy. After the Covid-19 pandemic, it is clearer than ever that we must focus on enhancing domestic production and exports – the only way to do that is through the help of technology. At FloBiz, we built myBillBook with a single goal – to accelerate the growth of SMBs in the country through digitization. We firmly believe that it’s the only way to achieve the mission of creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat which was set by our honorable PM.”