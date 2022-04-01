Carestream Health India, Launches Two New Breakthrough Imaging Solutions at the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) 2022

Bengaluru, 1st April 2022: The 74th National Annual Conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) is being held in Bengaluru from 24th March to 27th March 2022. The one-of-a-kind event has seen massive industry participation. It showcases the latest developments in the field of imaging and radiology. It is one of India’s largest gatherings of Ultrasound professionals, with over 1000 professionals and over 100 international delegates from across the globe attending the 4-day conference.

As a partner with IRIA, Carestream Health India had a significant booth presence on-ground during the conference. The booth also offered a display and hands-on experience of Carestream’s offerings like Focus 35C DR Detector, Printers DV 6950 and DV 5950, and Image Suite software.

Carestream Health India also launched two new products at the Main Scientific Hall at the conference. The first one to be launched was the DRX Compass. The Carestream booth offered an immersive and interactive experience of the state-of-the-art DRX Compass DR system, Carestream’s mid-tier offering specially curated for the Indian market. DRX Compass is a Personalized, Powerful Partner that provides the proper selection of features and options to accelerate the workflow to a new altitude of efficiency.

Speaking about the DRX Compass, Nikhel Goel, Country General Manager, India Cluster at Carestream Health India, said, “Carestream has invested significant expertise, time, and resources in building this digital radiology solution and am sure customers in India can ‘Navigate & Accelerate’ their radiology practice with this ‘Personalized, Powerful & Partner technology’.”

Carestream Health India also launched the LUX 35C detector at IRIA 2022. The first cesium glass-free medical detector launched by Carestream in India, the LUX 35C, is a lightweight, glass-free wireless detector ergonomically designed with the comfort of both patients and radiographers in mind. The Lux 35 supports various image-processing options to assist radiologists like Tube & Line Visualization, Pneumothorax Visualization, Bone Suppression, etc.

While speaking about the LUX 35C detector, Nikhel Goel also said, “The latest innovation from Carestream; the glass free LUX detector with its improved durability, lighter weight, and an improved ergonomic design is ideal for both mobile imaging and tabletop examinations.“

Both the booth experience and the product launch experience were a success. The organization is looking forward to showcasing DRX Compass & LUX 35C to various medical institutions across the country.

About Carestream Health India: Carestream Health is a US-based MedTech Corporation with worldwide operations focused on X-ray imaging systems for medical, industrial, and electronic applications.