‘Celebrate Festivity, Not Pestivity’: Rentokil PCI’s new campaign to promote pest free celebrations

Mumbai, 15th September, 2022 – After a long absence of two years due to the pandemic, this year the stage looks set for a brighter celebration during the festive season. Most consumers are eager to go all out and celebrate with friends and relatives.

With the festive season just around the corner Rentokil PCI, the leading pest control service provider in India has launched its festive campaign series, ‘Celebrate Festivity, Not Pestivity’.

The campaign aims to highlight the importance of protecting people and communities from pest-borne diseases and the risks of poor hygiene by ensuring a safer, cleaner and healthier environment.

As part of this campaign, Rentokil PCI will provide various exciting offers and discounts on pest control services – 30% off* on GSS (GoldSeal Service), its cockroach service with the unique Roachkil dual action and 10% off* on termite services, bird pro services and retractable mosquito netting respectively.

The festive campaign ‘Celebrate Festivity, Not Pestivity’ will predominantly run on search, video and social media platforms with a variety of static and video creatives emphasizing on the services and discount offerings through the festive season from September 2022 onwards.

Mr. David Lewis, MD of Rentokil PCI said, “We are delighted to start our festive campaign series, ‘Celebrate Festivity, Not Pestivity’. The campaign’s goal is to showcase how Rentokil PCI’s solutions are created to keep homes secure and pest-free. As a trusted pest control service provider in India, we safeguard people from the risks of poor hygiene and the perils of ever increasing pest-borne diseases. Our services and solutions promise our consumers the peace of mind as they celebrate the upcoming festive season together with their loved ones. ”

“Rentokil PCI’s festive campaign will also address the general requirements of any home or commercial space, helping in the creation of a safer, better, and more protected community for all,” he added.