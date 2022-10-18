CentraHub, a leading CRM company to launch ‘Centra Alliance partnership program’ (CAPP) to expand growth in India

India, October 18, 2022: CentraHub, India’s leading cloud-based, one-stop provider of end-to-end Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions for SMEs and enterprises, has launched Centra Alliance Partnership Program (CAPP), its first ever partner program to meet the growing demand of the vendors.

CAPP is a thoughtfully designed framework that offers three tiers to each partner: Registered Partner, Certified Partner and Premium Partner. Each of these three tiers comes with many features and benefits that guarantees partner growth and expansion in all significant business areas that will help generate revenue with high margins. The CentraHub Alliance and Partnership Program is a commitment that guarantees excellent outcomes for partners to expand their business. As CentraHub partners, vendors have access to the tools, resources, and knowledge that provide clients with the newest and most distinctive technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Nisith Naik, CentraHub CEO, said, “We are putting our efforts together to reach out to each market in India and onboard partners who would like to collaborate with the CentraHub Affiliate Program. As the world witnesses technological advances rapidly, businesses are looking for solutions that can free them from daily operations and provide them with more time and tools to innovate and strategize. We’re excited that, through this partnership, we will be able to provide IT solutions to vendors for their business needs”.

He added, “In the journey of digital transformation that has brought massive success to businesses across the globe and industries, these meaningful partnerships will become our backbone and assist us with friendly business solutions that combine the latest technology with established practices. We aim to target cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai where we see maximum growth”.

CentraHub consistently ensures that partners are accredited quickly and easily through a single point of contact. Registered Partners enjoy the rights to resell all products of CentraHub and are also entitled to call registrations in customer support. They get access to training and certification programs, and charges for this are taken care of by CentraHub. The next level, Certified Partners, are able to handle deployment, development, and support tasks. The most considerable profit margins are available to Premium Partners, who, in addition, have the freedom to deploy, use, and assist customers with all of CentraHub’s products. Furthermore, they have access to a training and certification programme. Additionally, partners are given access to certification programmes, such as the Centra Certified Sales, Centra Certified Pre Sales, and Solution Specialist Associate Program.

Founded in 2002, CentraHub CRM prides itself on a vast experience in software solutions that cater to various industries such as Information Technology (IT), Real Estate, Automobiles, Education, Retail, Distribution, and many more. Present in 28 countries, CentraHub has developed expert solutions for clients worldwide.