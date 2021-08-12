Cigniti Recognized as a Strong Performer in Continuous Automation and Testing Services Report by Independent Research Firm

Cigniti Technologies, world’s leading Independent Quality Engineering & Software Testing services company that brings the power of AI into Agile and DevOps to accelerate enterprise digital transformation, today announced that Forrester Research has recognized Cigniti as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation and Testing Services, Q3 2021 evaluation.

The Forrester Wave™ evaluates 15 most significant CAT providers, including Accenture, Capgemini, Cigniti Technologies, HCL, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, Infosys and others, and scores them based on 25-point criteria for continuous automation and testing (CAT) services. Cigniti has been recognized as a Strong Performer. The report states that the percentage of Cigniti’s reference clients using test automation reached through its services was above-average, as were client intimacy scores. Per the report, “as one client put it: Client intimacy is where Cigniti excels! They know us, they know our problems, and they know how to integrate with our teams and solve problems.”

Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO, Cigniti, said, “We believe this positioning stands testament to the faith large enterprise clients of ours place in us, in driving their continuous automation and testing initiatives for them. Our focus on delivering value leveraging our IP, BlueSwan, and client centricity has helped us gain this trust and recommendations from our clients.”

According to Forrester’s evaluation, “Cigniti’s accelerator platform approach, branded as BlueSwan, is quite comprehensive and has been infused with AI and ML.” BlueSwan™ is a next generation Proprietary Testing platform of Cigniti that helps accelerate Quality Engineering for Digital Enterprises globally by solving their test engineering problems.

Access the Forrester Wave™: Continuous Automation and Testing Services, Q3 2021 report here. Available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.