CLIP top BLUMOTION an Innovative Technology by BLUM

The soft-close CLIP top BLUMOTION hinges is a product from Blum, which manufactures products in Austria and is a global leader in furniture fittings. It combines innovative technology, award-winning design, and top-quality motion within the smallest space, for soft-close BLUMOTION has been seamlessly integrated into the boss.

Impeccable, clock-like precision. An integrated soft closure is the pinnacle of inventive technology. Effective and integral for producing gentle and effortless cabinet door closing. BLUMOTION adapts to the dynamics of every door. As a result, regardless of the size, weight, or force with which you close the door, it will close smoothly. The BLUMOTION feature can be deactivated to ensure that even smaller or lighter doors boast top-quality motion. These soft-close BLUMOTION hinges are designed to open and close 200,000 times, ensuring a captivating quality of motion throughout the furniture’s lifetime.

Depending on the application, the 110° hinge allows for thicker doors of up to 24 mm. When the door is open, the new pivoting point prevents it from colliding with the cabinet front edge. Design elegance, in our opinion, is a perfect balance of function and form. That’s what makes CLIP top BLUMOTION so outstanding.



Dark furniture exudes a sleek elegance both inside and out. It is also available in onyx black, which blends in with furniture while making a statement. It gives you greater scope for designing fine furniture without compromising on form. Blum's range of CLIP top BLUMOTION hinges caters to a wide variety of furniture applications in your home from wooden shutters to glass and mirrors cabinets and offers installation possibilities that make furniture assembly easier. The hinges and the various colour coordinated accessories provide a harmonious look to the interior of the furniture and contribute to the overall aesthetic of your application.