Cloud Comrade wins two awards in the Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2021

– Cloud Comrade takes the honors for “SMB Company for Partner Innovation” and “Regional company for ASEAN-wide Innovation”

Singapore, Dec 3, 2021 – (ACN Newswire) – Cloud Comrade, a fast-growing Singapore-headquartered cloud computing consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) with increasing presence in Malaysia and Indonesia, has been named “SMB Company for Partner Innovation” and “Regional company for ASEAN-wide Innovation” at the prestigious Channel Asia Innovation Awards 2021 held virtually yesterday, with over 600 technology executives in attendance.

“ASEAN-wide Innovation” is a new category recognising Southeast Asia-headquartered technology partners delivering customer value and transformation. Winning this award is a reflection of Cloud Comrade’s growing Pan-ASEAN customer base and delivery capabilities.

Drawing from a pool of over 90 organizations and 300 nominations, the Channel Asia Innovation Awards showcase and recognize excellence in the ecosystem – spanning partner, start-up, telco, vendor and distributor businesses- for delivering transformative customer solutions across Southeast Asia. The winners were selected by an executive panel of industry judges — acknowledging creativity, innovation, and excellence.

“We are delighted and honoured to win awards for both Partner Innovation and ASEAN-wide Innovation this year. It gives us great pride to stand out amongst a pool of excellent organizations that are delivering great work for their clients. Industry recognition like this is just reward for our team for its unstinted effort, pursuit of excellence and innovation in our solutions, and commitment to delivering greatest value and service to our customers,” said Andy Waroma, Co-Founder & Co-Managing Director of Cloud Comrade.

“We are also humbled by the responsibility that comes with such recognition, as innovation is an ongoing process. By constantly identifying challenges and untapped opportunities, we strive to find avenues for significant value addition to customers and ourselves. We are grateful to all our customers and partners for reposing their confidence in us and would like to reaffirm our commitment to deliver innovative, impactful solutions.”

Winning these awards caps off a highly rewarding 2021 for Cloud Comrade, one that tested the company’s resilience, adaptability, and creativity. Earlier this year, Cloud Comrade won the 2021 AWS APN Consulting Partner of the Year Award for its consistently stellar performance in service delivery, growth in AWS business and a significant contribution to Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in Singapore and ASEAN region. Very recently, Cloud Comrade achieved the AWS Financial Services Competency, making it among a handful of companies in the Asia Pacific to do so. The company also received the SAP Service Authorization for SAP HANA, making it one of the first companies in Singapore to achieve it.