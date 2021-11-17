ColorOS 12 will now be available on OPPO Find X2 series and Reno6 series in India

Mumbai: ColorOS 12 Beta Version (based on Android 12) will be available on OPPO devices in India, starting November 17, 2021. While the Find X2 will receive the update today, the OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali edition will receive it from November 22 onwards, and the Reno6 5G from November 25th.
Cumulatively, the update will include more and more models, such as, the OPPO Find, Reno, F and A series – letting more users to enjoy ColorOS’ inclusive design, smooth experience, and newest features, comprising of the visualized battery dashboard, inclusive design language, Anti-peeping notifications and many more.