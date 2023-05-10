Common Misconceptions About Cloud Computing All Entrepreneurs Should Understand

If, like most entrepreneurs, your venture utilizes cloud computing these days, you know that this tech can provide many benefits. However, there continue to be multiple myths about cloud computing that abound, which can confuse us all. Here are some of the most common ones you should understand ASAP.

Cloud Computing Isn’t Secure

The first main misconception about cloud computing is that it’s not secure enough to use. This isn’t the case, though. Actually, tech firms offering cloud services typically focus very heavily on security because they’re responsible for the safety and storage of so much data from so many different clients. They must keep it all safe if they want to be trusted and stay in business, so they’re particularly motivated to keep security strong at all times.

Cloud platforms have numerous compliance requirements to adhere to and are overseen by regulatory bodies, too. Most cloud computing firms put dozens of security measures in place to keep everyone’s details safe, which are often more much more secure than those individuals and companies try to set up for themselves.

You Don’t Need Any Other Data Security When You Have Cloud Computing

On the other hand, there’s also a competing myth about cloud computing that says it’s so secure that users don’t have to worry about any other data security. While this would be nice, the truth is that hackers are many and pervasive, with increasingly complex and sophisticated techniques for breaking into networks, crashing systems, stealing data, and more. As such, while storing your information in the cloud is an excellent step for keeping details safe, it shouldn’t be the only one you take.

No system can be 100 percent relied on at all times and impervious to risks, so you should also have disaster recovery and business continuity plans in place to protect your organization in case something untoward happens. Develop backup strategies and plan out how you’ll deal with downtime if it occurs, especially the most critical business processes run via cloud-based applications. Multiple backups are a good step, as is doing things like picking hard-to-crack passwords and limiting who in your venture has access to cloud server login details.

Furthermore, get your team to only save data to the cloud when using secured Wi-Fi and utilize comprehensive security software and firewalls on all business computers. Keep software updated at all times, and consider investing in quality cloud-native application security products, too.

The Cloud is Only Beneficial for Cost Savings

Another common myth about cloud computing is that it’s only worthwhile for the cost savings it can bring. While this is undoubtedly one of the main reasons many people move their business and personal data to the cloud, it’s not the only one. It all comes down to your goals and uses, but some other benefits of utilizing cloud computing include that it enables easy collaboration between team members, high flexibility and agility, it’s very scalable, and it helps with quality control.

In addition, other benefits of note are that it offers excellent security, is a sustainable solution, and provides customers with mobility. Furthermore, it’s affordable, space-friendly, and easy to set up and use for anyone.

The Cloud is Suitable for all Needs at all Times

Although cloud computing is handy for many individuals and businesses of all types, this doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s always suitable for everything. However, there’s a misconception that it is. While it’s an excellent tool, sometimes firms need to continue using on-premise storage systems or even use a hybrid solution combining public and private cloud services to best handle their specific needs.

Before a company makes changes and migrates everything to the cloud, it’s wise to carefully examine the flow of information in and out of the organization and see if non-cloud solutions are required in some instances.

Companies Store Data Either In the Cloud or Not

Finally, there’s one other myth that doesn’t go away that needs busting: companies either store all their data in the cloud or don’t use it at all. As mentioned above, though, there are many times when businesses (and individuals) select a hybrid solution. Some people decide to move some data or systems to the public cloud while keeping others on-site in their storage facilities or even in a private cloud system.

As you can see, there’s more behind common misconceptions about cloud computing than meets the eye. Entrepreneurs, managers, technicians, and other workers should carefully investigate their options to ensure they pick the best tools for their needs and know what they’re paying for.