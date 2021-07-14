Commvault Partners with SoftwareONE as First Global Design Partner for Metallic MSP Offerings

Bangalore, India – July 14, 2021:– Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, today announced the launch of a new partnership with SoftwareONE, a leading provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions. SoftwareONE is Metallic’s first Managed Service Provider (MSP) global design partner for delivering Metallic-based SaaS data protection solutions in the form of BackupSimple powered by Metallic. BackupSimple is SoftwareONE’s cloud-based managed service offering to deliver critical data backup and recovery capabilities for companies of all sizes. Built on Metallic solutions and delivered by SoftwareONE, BackupSimple protects and manages data from SaaS applications to endpoints to hybrid cloud workloads.

“We’re excited to partner with SoftwareONE to offer their customers industry-leading data protection, while simplifying partner adoption via the rapid time to value, lower costs, and ease of management that comes with SaaS,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, CEO, Commvault. “Coupling SoftwareONE’s world-class managed services and customer focus with the flexibility and scalability of Metallic’s breadth of offerings will surely accelerate the creation of streamlined customer onboarding, experience, management, and operational processes as we build the industry’s leading managed service program.”

“At SoftwareONE, we enable digital transformation of our customers’ businesses through innovative cloud and technology solutions.” said Dieter Schlosser, CEO of SoftwareONE . “We’re honored to be Metallic’s first MSP design partner, enhancing our managed services portfolio to help protect, manage and optimize our customers’ infrastructure and critical data in the cloud. Our managed services provide the deep technical expertise and 24x7x365 operational capabilities that our customers need for their business operations. With this approach, our digital, commercial technology transformation teams are able to partner with our customers to drive their agenda for their users as part of a workplace modernization or enable scalable modern application delivery through the cloud for users or partners, free from the day-to-day operational burden.”

As the market continues to move quickly to the cloud, BackupSimple powered by Metallic provides an easy entry point for service providers like SoftwareONE to deliver industry-leading data management capabilities, enabled by the simplicity of a SaaS model. SoftwareONE enjoys simplified management, with reduced infrastructure, quick customer onboarding, and fast time to value for its customers. Leveraging a secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, with remote management and rapid tenant onboarding through a seamless, targeted program and APIs. MSP partners can also seamlessly offer Metallic capabilities, including breadth of coverage for SaaS applications, endpoints, hybrid cloud datacenter workloads, and unique Metallic SaaS Plus storage flexibility – eliminating the need for disparate point solutions and siloed data.

“Partnerships like the one between Metallic and SoftwareONE help accelerate customer adoption of SaaS while giving MSPs greater choice in how they purchase and manage DPaaS at scale,” said Kevin Rhone, Senior Partnering Consultant, ESG. “Because MSPs of all sizes can leverage Metallic to onboard customers directly and quickly without adding infrastructure, they can accelerate time to revenue, and realize the impactful cost-efficiencies, reduced management and radical scale Metallic can provide.”

Metallic worked with the SoftwareONE Managed Services team to define a model that allows MSPs to choose the type of engagement model that best works best for them – whether that is utilizing the combined power of the new Metallic MSP portal and Metallic operational portal, the Metallic Hub, to handle all end-user management needs, or creating a custom interface that offers Metallic solutions via an API.

Together SoftwareONE and Metallic are leveraging Metallic MSP services to disrupt the data management market for the benefit of customers. To learn more about SoftwareONE and BackupSimple, join our upcoming webinar where SoftwareONE and Commvault experts will explain the threat to SMBs from ransomware and other data loss situations that can have a catastrophic impact on an organization’s bottom line.