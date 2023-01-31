ConsenSys Launches MetaMask Learn — The Next Step in Democratizing Web3

New York, NY, January 31, 2023 — Today, ConsenSys, a market-leading blockchain technology company, announced its newest initiative, MetaMask Learn. MetaMask Learn is a free-to-use resource available in 10 languages for anyone interested in learning about web3. It provides an interactive MetaMask UI environment to help onboard those new to self-custody, and guides users through the most common topics to help them get started in web3.

Recent systemic shocks in the crypto ecosystem have undermined investor trust in custodial platforms, however there is still a lack of understanding of the alternatives to custodial solutions. A recent survey of 1505 crypto holders in the US, conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by ConsenSys, found that three quarters of respondents did not know or were unsure of what self-custody was. MetaMask believes supporting web3 enthusiasts to learn about self-custody in a simulated environment will increase trust and give consumers the confidence they need to participate in the web3 ecosystem in a safe, self-managed way.

As the world’s leading self-custodial crypto wallet, MetaMask recognizes the steep learning curve when it comes to web3 technologies and wants to ensure that those barriers are deconstructed in a simple manner. MetaMask Learn will be available for free starting today at learn.metamask.io.

Providing foundational learning materials for the adoption of web3 is imperative to MetaMask’s mission of democratizing access to decentralized technology. MetaMask Learn is a practical tool that allows the company to play a leading role in ensuring the next generation of participants in web3 are well-informed and comfortable with navigating the space.

Dan Finlay, co-founder of MetaMask, said, “Events in 2022 rightfully undermined confidence in custodial finance, and more crypto investors are looking to use self-custodial products. While we strive to make the product speak for itself, users were often disoriented when searching the web to understand topics more deeply. MetaMask Learn gives users a beautiful and information rich foundation for taking their next steps into the web3 ecosystem by combining visual learning with action-oriented testing.”

MetaMask believes access to information about web3 should be as inclusive as possible. The platform will be available in 10 languages at launch, providing education to users all over the world, many of which currently have high levels of inflation or large unbanked populations. The platform will initially be available in English, Bahasa (Indonesia), Chinese, Portuguese, Tagalog (the Philippines), Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and Vietnamese, with more to come. The MetaMask Learn syllabus will guide users through topics such as: What is Web3, What is a Crypto Wallet, The Era of Digital Identity, What is a Self-Custody Wallet, NFTs and Creators, and Decentralized Finance.