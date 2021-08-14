Corporates must retrofit their IT Security Infrastructure: Mr Rajesh Kumar, IPS.,

Hyderabad…..Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) conducted a thought leadership session – The Road to Zero Trust in a Hybrid Work Environment on Friday. The session was attend by over 100 Cyber Security & Information Security professionals apart from Cyber enthusiasts.

These 90 Min Leadership Sessions are aimed at bringing Cyber Security professions upto speed on latest trends by way of Panel discussions from Experts. The panelists for today’s session were Mr Rajesh Kumar, IPS., IGP-IT Cell Intelligence, Mr Rajeev Shukla, Mr. Vijay Banda & Mr Abhishek Kumar, Jt Secretary SCSC. The session was also graced by Mr. VC Sajjanar, IPS, Commissioner of Police-Cyberabad, Mr. Vijay Kumar, IPS., DCP Traffic & Cyber Crimes and Krishna Yedula, Secretary General SCSC.

While addressing the participants, VC Sajjanar said there is a major shift of Crimes from Conventional modes to Digital world. Session like these are very important and he appreciated the efforts of Cyber Security Forum of SCSC for organising this for benefit of corporates.

Rajesh Kumar, IPS., said we should not wait for a major attack on Cyber World and act reactive, rather we should proactively work to create deterrances to protect vital systems. He said, it is an usual practice for corporates to retrofit their IT Security infrastructure which may be potential for cracks but rather look at robust security controls & invest in infrastructure.

Panelists Rajesh Kumar, IPS., Vijay Banda, Rajeev Shukla & Abhishek Kumar shared their perspectives on Zero Trust and the importance of practicing it in the digital world to make enterprises, Govt and all other sectors cyber resilient.

Vijay Kumar, IPS., DCP Traffic & Cyber Crimes responding to Q&A, appraised the participants on the modus operandi of cyber fraudsters from various hotspots and how educated citizens are falling prey for cyber crimes. An active collaboration across stake holders to combat Cyber Crimes is the need of hour.

Krishna Yedula, Secretary General SCSC says, Zero Trust is no more optional but has become imperative. He said it is important for Industry & Academia to come together in creating more qualified Cyber Security professionals in the days to come to meet the ever growing demand and bridge the gap that is exisiting.

SCSC shall be conducting such sessions every quarter for the benefit of its members.