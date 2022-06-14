Coursera Global Skills Report 2022: India improves skills proficiency in Technology but lags in Data Science

Rapid digital transformation is precipitating the need for young Indian professionals to upgrade and advance their human and digital skills to thrive in the new economy. Coursera’s latest Global Skills Report (GSR) 2022 reveals that in terms of overall skills proficiency, India has slipped 4 places to be ranked at the 68th position globally. In Asia, India stands at the 19th position. The report also shows an increase in India’s technology proficiency levels from 38% to 46%, with the country strengthening its position by six spots. On the other hand, proficiency in data science has dipped from 38% in 2021 to 26% in 2022, leading to a 12-rank drop.

The Global Skills Report draws data from 100 million learners in more than 100 countries who have used Coursera to develop a new skill during the past year. The report benchmarks three of the most in-demand skill areas driving employment in the digital economy – business, technology, and data science. For the first time, this year’s report also highlights changes in ranking for each country, and state-specific data for the U.S. and India, where regional variations are notable. According to the GSR 2022, Indian learners in southern states perform better than those in states in the north across all the three domains.

“The Great Resignation and automation are mandating stronger investments in human capital, as institutions must prioritize developing the high-demand digital and human skills required to build a competitive and equitable workforce,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO. “Our data shows these skills are not equally distributed, and students and low-wage workers need access to flexible, affordable, and fast-tracked pathways to entry-level digital jobs that offer a foundation for a stronger and more inclusive economy.”