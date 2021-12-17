Cureck Technologies to unveil the most innovative Artificial Intelligence app on 25th December

December 2021:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries across the globe at a rapid pace. The contingencies like COVID-19 crisis act as a trigger to the technological adoption in healthcare and AI comes out as a boon to the industry. Most doctors have shifted to e-Consults on WhatsApp and other platforms now.

Gaurav, Co Founder of LIVEY says “Skill development and Digital ‘ways of working’, led by advances in technology will be the two mantras that can help address the large infrastructural gaps in primary healthcare and deliver healthcare to the last mile. With this clear vision in mind, our team with graduates from MIT, IITs, IIMs and other globally renowned universities are working on building a world-class data science & artificial intelligence powered solution under the name, LIVEY. This AI-enabled tool is a dermatology related mobile application that will play the role of an informative assistant, enabling doctors to get a first level classification of skin diseases while sitting thousands of kilometers away from the patients. This eventually can save a lot of time, effort and costs through easy access to unbiased, consistent, good quality diagnosis and treatment.”

“Human skin is the largest body organ and as per the Global Burden of Disease research, skin diseases continue to be the fourth leading cause of all human diseases, affecting around 1.9 billion people at a time, almost one-third of world’s population. In India, burden due to skin diseases increased by more than 54% over the past 3 decades.

LIVEY has emerged from years of research, tons of historical data & deep learning proprietary algorithms resulting in meaningful patterns across hundreds of skin disease classes and helping in identification of various skin conditions. In the coming months, the team plans to build on this health care solution so that more patients & individuals can use it to answer questions about skin issues.” says Rohan, Co founder of LIVEY.

LIVEY is only intended for differential diagnosis as many conditions require clinical review, in-person examination, or additional testing like a biopsy. For patients who may be using the search bar as their first resource, this tool can provide some useful information about dermatologic issues for a variety of skin conditions. “LIVEY will give users access to authoritative information so they can make a more informed decision about their next step and keep their skin healthy & happy” says Arushi, Co founder of LIVEY.

Innovations from Cureck Technologies will extend well beyond skin treatment as the team wishes to build futuristic, intelligent solutions in health care.