Cyient recognized as “Rising star” for Managed Services in U.S. region in ISG Internet of Things report

India, 4 Aug, 2022: Cyient, a leading consulting-led, industry-centric global technology solutions company announced that it has been recognized as the ‘Rising Star’ For Managed Services in the US region in ISG Provider Lens™ 2022 report on the Internet of Things – services and solutions.

According to ISG, a leading Global Technology Research & Advisory Firm’s quadrant report, managed IoT service models focus on optimizing performance and driving continuous improvement. Intelligent tools and analytics identify root causes of problems, define new sources of value, and reveal continually evolving security threats. Remote monitoring and OTA capabilities optimize efficiency and scale resources across multiple geographies – a critical capability in a tight labor market.

The report highlighted Cyient’s flexible deployments through usage-based modular services. The suite of managed services offerings enables remote monitoring, predictive analytics, lifecycle cost modeling of IoT devices, and the range of offerings through strategic acquisitions as the basis for Cyient’s recognition as a “Rising Star.”

On the ISG recognition, Pierre Carpentier, Global Head of Digital Technologies, Solutions, and Partnerships, Cyient said, “We are thrilled to be recognized by ISG as Rising Stars in IoT. This is proof that integrating our digital technology capabilities under our IntelliCyient suite of I4.0 solutions is accelerating our customers’ digital transformations in the asset-intensive industries we serve.”

Speaking about the recognition, Alex Kozlov, lead analyst at ISG Research, said, “Cyient combines industry expertise and a robust partner ecosystem to address key IoT challenges. These included enabling integration and interoperability between disparate systems and platforms, as well as leveraging data analytics to solve business problems and identify new opportunities.”

Managed services also play a key role in sustainability by leveraging analytics from day-to-day operations to minimize carbon impact, reduce energy consumption and increase user device efficiency.

The complete ISG Provider Lens™ Internet of Things – services and solutions June 2022 US report can be accessed here.