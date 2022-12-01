DeepTek introduces its AI-powered radiology workflow solutions in Kenya

DeepTek.ai, a leading health tech startup in the Radiology AI space has launched its AI-powered Public Health Screening Platform – Genki, and AI-orchestrated Radiology Platform Augmento – Cloud PACS, in Kenya along with the distribution partner for Kenya, Diagnosol Africa Limited.

Genki analyzes Chest X-Rays within a minute to automatically triage TB suspects. Only the suspects triaged positive are sent for further confirmatory molecular tests. This reduces the need for expensive molecular tests and brings down the overall costs.TB is among the top five diseases and a leading cause of death in Kenya. In 2022 alone, Kenya recorded 21000 deaths due to TB. Empowering the healthcare system against this deadly epidemic and early detection is crucial to prevent and eradicate TB.

Genki has “end to end workflow” which ushers in the much-needed last-mile approach in bridging the gaps in disease elimination. It seamlessly integrates with mobile X-ray units to ensure instant triaging / pre-screening and making imaging assessment, diagnosis, and reporting seamless even in the remotest part of the world. Genki has also been used for various Public Health Screening initiatives in Mongolia, Philippines and Thailand.

DeepTek’s AI-powered Cloud PACS platform – Augmento, will help Physicians, Radiologists, and Technicians working from different locations to smoothly and seamlessly communicate with each other – reducing the potential risk of inaccurate diagnosis. With advanced features like structured reporting and automated error checks, Augmento will help radiologists deliver high-quality reports while improving overall productivity.

DeepTek.ai, is amongst very few Radiology AI start-ups, which has successfully established commercial adoption of AI technology in clinical practice–creating clear and quantifiable value for patients, hospitals, and radiologists. DeepTek’s offerings are used by over 350+ global customers spread across India, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, and several other countries in the APAC region. DeepTek’s offering touches over 60,000 lives every month.

DeepTek has a team of 170+ members with a unique mix of technology experts and radiologists. It also has strategic equity investment from TATA Capital Healthcare Fund II, NTT DATA (a leading global IT innovator with a large medical imaging business in the USA), Nobori Ltd. (Japan’s leading Radiology solutions company), Doctor-Net Inc. (Japan’s largest teleradiology company) and a few other institutional investors.