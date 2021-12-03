Devic Earth Unveils New Manufacturing Facility At AMTZ

Hyderabad: Devic Earth, a Bengaluru-based cleantech startup today unveiled its state-of-the-art air pollution control technology ‘Pure Skies’ at Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone (AMTZ). It is the second facility of Devic Earth, after their first one in Bengaluru. Located in a 500 square feet area, the facility will operate along with global medical device leaders.

The new facility is expected to start operations in two weeks. This facility will be used for producing Pure Skies large-scale air cleaners, which will cater to markets in India and globally.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Srikanth Sola, CEO of Devic Earth, said, “Devic Earth is honoured to be part of the outstanding work being done at AMTZ. Our Pure Skies air pollution control equipment is a lab- and field-tested to improve air quality, which directly affects health. Recently, Pure Skies was validated to reduce the air-borne coronavirus. We will begin with the deployment of Pure Skies across the 90-acre facility in AMTZ as a preventive technology and set up our new facility in Andhra Pradesh to expand our manufacturing capacity.”

AMTZ acts as an incubation center for companies manufacturing locally from there. It is a DIPP approved Make in India Med-tech Zone, the first of its kind in India. AMTZ will deploy Devic Earth’s Pure Skies Device as a preventive air pollution control technology for its campus.

Dr. Jitendar Sharma, MD, AMTZ spoke on the event, “AMTZ is one of the largest Med-Tech clusters globally and is happy to host Devic-Earth at AMTZ. AMTZ would continue to support Devic Earth to innovate, product and deploy Devic Earth products globally.”