DISNEY+ HOTSTAR BECOMES THE FIRST OTT PLATFORM IN INDIA TO DELIVER A DIFFERENTIATED HEADPHONE EXPERIENCE IN DOLBY ATMOS

CHENNAI: Disney+ Hotstar and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) bring Dolby Atmos® immersive audio for its users on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The streaming platform earlier launched Dolby Vision® support, and has now added Dolby Atmos playback to compatible TVs, AVRs, soundbars, Android smartphones and iOS devices. Dolby Atmos goes beyond ordinary listening by offering a multidimensional, spatial sound experience that will immerse you more than ever in your favorite movies, shows, and more on Disney+ Hotstar.

Since the launch of Dolby Vision in July 2020, the crisp details and deep contrast of Dolby Vision HDR enabled the users of Disney+ Hotstar to catch every emotion flickering across a character’s face in a dark night shot. Now with the multidimensional, spatial sound experience of Dolby Atmos, Disney+ Hotstar puts its users in the middle of the action with stories coming alive all around them.