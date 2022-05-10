Driving The New Next For Milestone In Asia Pacific

Bengaluru – May 10, 2022

Milestone Systems, the no. 1 VMS manufacturer in APAC, announced recently the appointment of Malou Toft as Vice President for Asia Pacific (APAC). Malou will be responsible for the company’s long-term growth strategy in the APAC region through business expansion, strategic partnerships and customer acquisition.

This new appointment dovetails Milestone’s strong growth and performance in 2021. Milestone achieved a 54 percent year-on-year increase in revenue in APAC despite ongoing challenges of the pandemic. Malou will continue to drive the growth momentum in the region, focusing on the infrastructure, healthcare and education sectors that are crucial in progressing Smart Cities.

“Covid-19 reshaped our view of video surveillance and analytics, and how it can be leveraged beyond security. From helping the growing aging population to crowd management, video technology is at a pivotal point in shaping a new normal by empowering users to make intelligent decisions and take meaningful actions. The rise of smart cities and IoT are expected to provide future growth opportunities for the APAC region, as modernised cities require innovative solutions. This makes Milestone well-poised to support this growth and help countries shape their digital future,” said Malou Toft, Vice President, APAC, Milestone Systems.

In her new role, Malou aims to continue to deliver positive business outcomes for customers and partners, further entrenching Milestone as the leading provider of open platform video management software. The company continues to invest in research and development, to further ramp up the organisation’s capabilities for new market opportunities as video technology evolves beyond its traditional use of security and surveillance. For example, a combination of video and sensor technology has already been deployed to improve the quality of life for seniors living alone in Singapore. Milestone will also be launching a new partner program in July that empowers partners to drive growth and provide top-performing solutions.

Malou was previously and since 2018 Milestone’s Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and was integral in the success and growth for the region. Prior to joining Milestone, Malou had an extensive career within the telecommunications industry in Scandinavia and Asia where she held several strategic and commercial roles within areas such as IoT and business transformation. She has previously received numerous recognitions for excellence in business development and leadership, including an award for outstanding leadership.

As a recognised leader Malou will also work to upskill and mentor the team, to reinforce a People First culture and strengthen the creativity and agility of the employees.