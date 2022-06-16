Electric vehicles can be charged at HPCL pumps : EVI Technologies

June 16, 2022
EVI Technologies, an emerging start-up company in the field of Electric Vehicle charger segment in the country. EVIT is going to set up EV chargers at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pumps, located in major cities and highways to provide end to end EV charging stations in Uttarpradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand.

Under this agreement, EVIT will provide charging infrastructures at HPCL petrol pumps for EV users. This project will enable EV users to charge their EVs at the nearest HPCL pump. The charging comprises slow and fast EV chargers for Electric scooters, Autos and Cars at 136 locations.The partnership with HPCL is expected to play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their vehicles along various petrol pumps.The company is present across various segments of the EV eco-system – public charging, captive charging, home, workplace charging and ultra-rapid chargers for buses.

As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas clarification to its November 8, 2019 order that eased norms for setting up of one new generation alternate fuel like CNG, LNG or electric vehicle charging point alongside retailing petrol and diesel to promote these alternate fuels.
EVIT has been providing EV charging solutions to multiple clients in India since its inception and started a journey with public sector company EESL in its first ever tender in India for 10,000 EVs in the year 2017.

Rupesh Kumar, CEO of EVIT says “Our association with HPCL will allow both companies to contribute towards the goal of reducing carbon emission. We are excited about this strategic tie-up providing an opportunity for our customers to easily avail of charging solutions at various locations across India. This move will not just help EV users get rid of the range anxiety, but we expect this to create awareness among other car owners to start using EVs.”

This project will as well reduce about 21000 ton of carbon emissions in the next fifteen years.

