Elica launches Inverter Chimneys in India with its latest i-SMART range

New Delhi, 13th April, 2022: Elica PB Whirlpool Kitchen Appliances Private Limited (formerly Known as Elica PB India Private Limited), India’s leading kitchen chimney brand has introduced its latest range of Advanced Inverter chimneys named “i-SMART Kitchen Hoods” which for now come fitted with a Brushless DC motor. With several first-of-its-kind technology and features the i- SMART chimneys offer massive Power Savings up to 60% and can also operate under Flexible Voltage scenarios ranging from 40V to 280V (including home inverters). Both these key features are of extreme importance in the Indian market as consumers seek more efficiency and convenience without compromise in style and performance.

In addition to its key Power Saving and Flexi-Voltage operation the i-SMART range boasts of a 5 Star performance with many more first-in-class features. Like Elica’s highly successful EDS range, the i-SMART chimneys are also Super Quiet with Elica’s patented Deep Silence 2.0 Technology which has been proven to reduce air-flow noise drastically; a feature loved by consumers worldwide. And building further on its promise of performance, the i-SMART range delivers powerful suction up to 30 feet of ducting along with the Intelli-Speed feature which auto-adjusts speed up to 2500

R.P.M. for consistent suction at all times. And that’s not all. The range comes with state-of-the-art features such as Motion Sensors and Capacitive Touch Control along with the promise of Lifetime Warranty and being Made in India.

Elica i-SMART kitchen hoods come a variety of stylish designs and sizes equipped with LED lamps to lend an elegant touch to every kitchen. They are also available in Baffle Filter and Filterless Heat Auto-Clean options.