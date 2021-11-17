Ennoventure Wins Innovative Brand Protection Technology 2021 at EMEA Security Conference and Exhibition

India: Ennoventure, the world’s first device and process agnostic solution to track and authenticate brands, has recently been awarded as the most innovative brand protection technology 2021 at EMEA Security Conference and Exhibition, held in Dubai. This was a global conference designed with the vision of delivering a future where illicit trade and counterfeits are eliminated.

Shalini Nair, CTO and Co-Founder of Ennoventure said, ‘’We are grateful for this esteemed recognition. The award is a testament to the trust that we have gained from the brands that have used our technology to combat counterfeit across the globe. We further aim at eliminating the global issue of counterfeit across industries and help brands in ensuring their authenticity and reputation.’’

The award ceremony was hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, under the theme ‘Combating Illicit Trade & Counterfeiting in EMEA Region.’ The event brought together an international audience of over 300 leading specialists discussing latest trends, developments, threats and solutions relating to illicit trade and counterfeiting across industries. The occasion was graced by Hazem Ibrahim, Founder and CEO, Asias Security Group and Hoda Barakat, Founder, Hoda Barakat Legal Consultancy – Member of the Board, EIPA.