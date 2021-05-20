EonStor GS Gives Powerful I/O Interface and Deployment Flexibility for M&E Industry

New Delhi: With the help of user-friendly management software EonOne and EonView, EonStor GS provides high-bandwidth file-level transmission interfaces in the multimedia collaboration environment. It has rich I/O Interface for High-speed Network Environments including 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE and 40GbE ports. 100GbE can also be supported by connecting 1*100GbE to 4*25GbE transition cable.

EonOne is a web-based management console for operating system monitoring, storage provisioning, and file sharing. It is aEonStor GS management software that features a graphical user interface and provides the M&E user administrator account with a smart built-in setup wizard, helping the administrator without an IT background to easily and quickly complete basic networking and storage configurations.

EonView is a client utility for Windows and macOS workstations, which gives us the quick and easy connection to the storage, Real-time shared storage event notification, and user profile migration across workstations. When installed on EonView, the clients can automatically detect the IP address of a GS storage and mount corresponding shared folders for immediate access. it also simplifies access to your shared storage and facilitates smooth collaboration.

Speaking on the same, Mr. Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning, Infortrend, said, “ We at Infortrend, want to bring ease to our customers (IT Managers and audiovisual editors) who can easily manage and access the software. Our aim is to reduce the management burden and improve overall operational efficiency”.

With the constant evolution of storage platforms, the EonStor GS adopted the all new EonOne management software to assist customers improve storage and service efficiency to increase productivity. Its intuitive interface design allows for centralized management of multiple systems, monitoring of performance and capacity usage, and completion of all related system configurations.