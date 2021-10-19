ESDS Launches its digital Agro platform – Famrut

Chennai: ESDS Software Solution Limited, amongst India’s leading Managed Cloud Service and end-to-end multi-Cloud requirements provider, launched its digital platform ‘Famrut‘ at their Nashik Data Center.

The event was held in the presence of Dr. Shashitai Ahire (President, Sahakar Bharati, Maharashtra State; Chairman, Nashik District Women’s Co-operative Bank; President, Ayurveda Institute), Mr. Shivaji Amale (Deputy Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation), Mr. Dhiraj Chaudhari (CEO, Dhule Nandurbar District Co-operative Bank), Mr. Ajay Bramhecha (VP, Sahakar Bharati, Maharashtra State; Director, Nashik Urban Bank Association; President, Lasalgaon Merchant Cooperative Bank Ltd; Director, Maharashtra State Bank Federation), Dr. Satyendra Singh (Deputy director & In charge NHRDF – National Horticulture Research & Development Foundation), Mr. Sanjay Pendhare (Executive Director, MAHAFPO Federation & State Coordinator, Pradan Mantri Formalization Micro Enterprise, Govt of Maharashtra), Mr. Satish Mathur (Chief Executive Officer – PINC Insurance) and Mr. Sudhakar Khade (Farmer) as the guests of honor.

The key objective of Famrut is to assist the farmers in extracting maximum yield & thereby revenue from their piece of land by connecting them with relevant stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem. Through Famrut, the company aims to deliver farming solutions to farmers across the nation.

Insufficient resources, lack of direct access to the markets, unpredictable weather conditions that affect crops production, and the hours of manual labor that go into the process are few difficulties faced by a majority of the farmers. ESDS’s Famrut will enable farmers to connect with agronomists of their choice, accessibility to banking & insurance products, markets, and crop and cattle management, logistics and solutions help with farming.

Commenting on the launch, Mr.Piyush Somani, Managing Director and Chairman, ESDS, said, “I am very proud of the entire team at ESDS for developing Famrut. This app has been designed keeping in mind the needs of the farmers and how we can help solve them. ” Piyush further said that “Famrut is a solution for our farmers. We are a technology-driven company, and it has been our constant endeavor to use technology. Famrut is our first step in the agri-tech sector, and we aim at helping the farmers, co-operative societies, as well as the government through this initiative.”

Sharing his views on the occasion, Mr.Kishore Shah, Head – SPOCHUB, said, “Our team has worked hard for developing Famrut, and we all are thrilled today to see this product finally getting launched. Famrut is aimed at being a helpful tool for our farmers. Our aim is to simplify the farmers’ jobs in their field using technology and attempt to increase their income through the ecosystem. Famrut is developed to meet their needs. With research on the ground, inputs from various specialists in the agriculture sector, and a mix of digital technology, Famrut has been created.”