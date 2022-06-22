Eufy by Anker introduces Robovac G20 Hybrid, with 2 in 1 vacuum & mop feature along with smart dynamic navigation

Mumbai, June 2022: Eufy by Anker, known for its smart cleaning solutions, announced its most advanced version of Robotic vacuum cleaner in India –Robovac G20 Hybrid. Using smart navigation, RoboVac can efficiently follow a calculated cleaning route around the house with incredible suction strength. The product comes with 12 months warranty and is available with Flipkart and leading Retail Chain Stores.

The brand new Robovac G20 Hybrid comes with 5x more suction power to achieve a deeper level of cleanliness. Choose between 4 suction modes and get upto 2500 pa of suction power. The increase in airflow reduces entanglement on the roller brush for more efficient vacuuming around the house. Lastly, the ultra-pack Dust-compression technology increases the dust box volume utilization, so more dust can be collected than ever before, and less will fly around when it’s time to empty. It’s time to leave the floors to G20 Hybrid and focus on more important things. At 55 dB and no louder than the hum of a microwave, the Robovac operates silently.

The 2-in-1 multi tasker pro – RoboVac G20 Hybrid, mops while you vacuum for a more efficient cleaning schedule and squeaky-clean floors. The extra-large 130ml water tank holds enough water for about 100 minutes of mopping and vacuuming.

Eufy RoboVac comes with several intelligent controls, designed for a smarter life. The unique smart navigation intelligently memorizes the house environment and the obstacles in real-time that may stand in its path. The Vacuum cleaner quickly builds a virtual map to follow for the most efficient cleaning routine without needing to do it manually. Guided by AI Map 2.0 Technology, RoboVac G20 Hybrid customizes cleaning areas, no-go zones, multi- floor mapping and more via the app. Control RoboVac via the ‘Eufy app’ – available on Android and IOS.

Sit back and relax as RoboVac’s Boost IQ technology automatically increases the suction power when extra vacuuming strength is needed from a hard floor to a rug. Running for up to 180 m², the ultra-long runtime supports RoboVac G20 as it completes its floor duties across the house. Its Voice-activated control makes it compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. Use voice control assistants to start a cleaning session whenever you want.

Eufy boasts a robust range of robotic vacuum series in India, including RoboVac G10, G30, 35C in India.