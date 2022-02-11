EVI Technologies Installs 380 EV Chargers in 17 cities across India

x

Feb, 2022, National: EVI Technologies Private Limited (EVIT), India’s fastest growing EV charging solutions Infrastructure Company, has installed 380 EV chargers in 17 cities across India. The company provides all types of EV chargers, which work through the user authentication process via a mobile app on the user/operator side once the user is verified. The company was incubated by Electropreneur Park, funded & Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), GoI.

The venture has equipped EV chargers in almost 17 cities including, Delhi-NCR, Rampur (HP), Patna, Ranchi, Raipur, Dantewada, Hyderabad, Thane, Madurai, Trivandrum, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Haldwani, Rudrapur, Hapur, Shillong, Sonipat. The EV charger and server connection enhance the EV user experience with faster navigation to chargers, remote charging control, and booking services. The products of EVI technologies are designed and developed robust power technologies with advanced AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) based algorithms, enabling a perfect product catered to the market. EVIT charging process includes the central server, mobile app, and charger, at the site with standard charging protocols. The business is delivering advanced products and services at an affordable cost, striving to become an entity in technology-based EV solutions to become capable of demanding an unconditional response from the targeted niche. The company is planning to set up charging and battery swapping stations in different cities of India for electric two and three-wheelers by FY 22-23.