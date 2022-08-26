Exterro Launches FTK® Suite 7.6, Introducing Mobile Parsing, Automation Capabilities, and Industry-First Remote Endpoint Triage

Mumbai, India – Aug. 26, 2022 – Today, Exterro, Inc., the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for law enforcement agencies as well as in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and Am Law 200 organizations, announced the debut of Exterro FTK® 7.6, which offers the fastest scalable processing engine on the market. The newest update applies to the entire portfolio of FTK products including FTK, FTK® Lab, FTK® Enterprise, FTK® Central, and FTK® Connect, and is purposely designed to assist investigators working at law enforcement agencies, corporate legal departments, and ALSPs.

Offering mobile phone parsing with limitless scalable processing power, FTK can cut through mobile evidence up to 10 times faster, allowing investigators to pinpoint critical evidence, rapidly close cases, and bring criminals to justice sooner. In addition, Exterro FTK Connect can automate and simplify investigation workflows, as well as integrate with cybersecurity platforms (i.e., SIEM and SOAR/XSOAR), case management systems, e-discovery applications, and other third-party software tools including homegrown systems. This integration speeds up investigations, from collection to processing to review, and reduces the risk and expense of passing data between platforms.

“The enhancements to the FTK 7.6 portfolio of products are a gamechanger for investigators in the corporate and law enforcement arenas, as they will now have one platform where they can review evidence from mobile devices, computers, and cloud data — all in one solution, providing better insights and actionable intelligence into the case,” said Harsh Behl, Director of Product Management at Exterro.

For internal investigations, FTK 7.6 remote agent solutions offer the ability to preview the contents of potentially compromised endpoints that are online but not connected to the VPN. Investigators can view the endpoint’s folder structure, filter for specific file and data types, and view files of interest before performing a collection, all within a Zero Trust infrastructure.

Behl added, “Using Exterro FTK 7.6, forensic and IR teams can build seamlessly integrated lab workflows that power their investigations using best-of-breed solutions. Our remote triage and IR capabilities accelerate investigators’ ability to resolve incidents in situations where every second counts.”

Exterro FTK 7.6 offers investigators the following new features and functionality: