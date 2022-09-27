Fantom Drives Announces Ultra High Performance VENOM8 NVMe SSD Drives

TORRANCE, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Fantom Drives™, a consumer, prosumer and SMB data storage innovator, today announced VENOM8™, the company’s high-performance portfolio of NVMe solid state drives for high throughput gaming, virtual reality, 4K/8K video production, and business applications. The new drive models are available in 1, 2 and 4TB drive capacities and feature easy installation with PCIe, Gen 4, Gen3, Gen2, and Gen1 motherboards.

The global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market size is expected to reach USD $353.78 Billion at a steady CAGR of 29.5% through 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. “Growth of NVMe market can be attributed to the rising demand for SSD among various consumers across the globe as it supports low latency and operational performance in differing applications.”

The Fantom Drives™VENOM8 Solid State Drive line with PCIe Gen4 x 4 interface easily ranks as one of the fastest solid-state drives available in the consumer market, with industry-leading read and write speeds. In addition to the above listed motherboard compatibilities, VENOM8 models also offer plug-and-play compatibility with PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. Using the latest 3D TLC NAND technology, the VENOM8 line provides video/audio professionals, gamers and business professionals with the highest performance solution possible to run the most intensive games and software.

Features of VENOM8 Drives Include:

Hyper performance read/write speeds up to 45X faster than hard drives, 13X faster than SATA SSDs, and 2X faster than previous generation M.2 NVMe drives.

Simple installation and compatibility with PCIe, Gen4, Gen3, Gen2 and Gen 1 motherboards.

Blazing fast PC and console gaming load time performance with deep gaming library capacity. Load games faster than a stock PS5 SSD drive and store over 100 directly playable games with the 4TB VENOM8.

Future-proof SSD storage integrated with 176-Layer 3D NAND technology and SK Hynix DDR4 DRAM Cache.

VENOM8 is equipped with TRIM support, SMART (Self-Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology), APST, and LDPC ECC algorithm.

Extremely high reliability with 3000TBW endurance, 1.6 million hours of MTBF, and an extended 5-Year warranty.

Military-grade data security with End-to-End Data Path Protection and AES 256-bit encryption.

Available VENOM8 models include:

VM8X10: 1TB Drive – UPC: 749656173378

VM8X20: 2TB Drive – UPC: 749656173385

VM8X40: 4TB Drive – UPC: 749656173392

“VENOM8 drives provide very performant SSD storage for customers seeking a better gaming, virtual reality, digital video production, or business application experience,” said Hamid Khorsandi, CEO of Fantom Drives. “With zero supply chain delays for immediate availability, our VENOM8 line of drives have shown incredible read/write speeds in testing, making these drives ideal for throughput-intensive consumer applications.”

Those interested in purchasing VENOM8 drives can call 800-800-DISK or find the product at major online retailers, including Amazon.com, Newegg.com, or BHPhotoVideo.com. Additionally, products can be purchased on the Fantom Drive website at: http://www.fantomdrives/venom8.

Pricing and Availability

Consumer pricing for the Fantom Drives VENOM8 drives starts at $124.95 MSRP and adjusts based on the model selected. Channel partners interested in carrying the VENOM8 drive are advised to contact Ingram Micro at:

https://corp.ingrammicro.com/en-us/become_partner/become_reseller.