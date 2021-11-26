Five steps to implement to increase your brand’s digital presence

Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd

The world is rapidly turning to digital. In India, there were 700 million active internet users in 2020. The number has only increased over time. As of January 2021, India had 448 million social media users. On average, Indians spend 2.25 hours on social media every day, as per Global Statistics. In a country where active internet users are estimated to be 900 million in the next four years, businesses need to have a digital strategy for their brands to reach out to their audiences. What does a person do to confirm the authenticity of any product? The first step for any person is to run an internet search on it. That’s your clue on why you need a digital positioning for your brand.

A company can bring in all the technological advancements to its products, but it will be a waste if the brand doesn’t have a digital presence. People will only use the products when they know about them, therefore use various digital platforms to spread the word about your solutions. Here are five quick steps to increase the brand’s presence on digital mediums:

● Recognize your audience

Before laying out digital marketing or advertising strategy, identify your target audience. It will help you determine how much resources you need to spend on the platform. For instance, if you target GenZ and millennials for your products, digital spending will have to make the most share for your branding. The tech-savvy generations spend most of their time on digital platforms like Facebook and Instagram. They rely on digital media for news and research. Therefore, you have to thoroughly research where your target audience is spending most of their time. Chalk out a plan according to the details on the usage of every platform.

● Branding website

Every moment counts when it comes to marketing for GenZ and millennials. According to a study done in the early 2000s, the average attention span of humans decreased from 12 seconds to 8 seconds, it is a challenge for brands to capture the attention of digital natives. Considering the stats, companies have to build their websites so that people stay on them for longer and explore all the given options. For that to happen, you have to make your website simple and yet attractive. The user should be able to search for the product they are looking for quickly. It shouldn’t be too complex; else, they will leave the website. Your website should communicate what your brand is. If your company caters to a particular audience, the website should convey that the brand is young and innovative. Use different media to help the users better.

● Social media strategy

The easiest way to connect to your audience is through social media. Before investing in a product, people go to the brands’ social media pages to check out their products and customer feedback as they rely on them to know more about the brand. Hence, along with maintaining a presence on social media platforms, you have to address people’s queries and respond to their complaints immediately. Furthermore, you can also rope in social media influencers to create more awareness about your products. But even on social media platforms, you have to be careful. You can’t communicate the same way on every platform. Some are good for videos, some pictures, and others need detailed information.

● Content strategy

When it comes to brand positioning, you can’t solely rely on websites and social media platforms. You have to curate your content strategy for all mediums carefully. You are the writer of your brand’s story, and you have to tell it in the most compelling way on every platform. It also includes thought leadership articles from top management, online presence in podcasts, webinars, etc. With these efforts, people get to know about your brand and its products and the industry as well. Content is king, so you have to be highly creative with it to reach your audiences.

● Be Responsive

An essential part of digital presence is reachability. Your clients should find you easy to reach. You have to respond whether they reach out to you through the mail, message on your website, or social media comment or post. It is an essential part of being a digital-savvy brand. It ensures your clients that you are there and you care about them. Build a network that resolves client issues immediately through online communication. Nothing helps retain clients more than active customer service.

Building a digital presence is not difficult in today’s time. In a way, it is pretty clear what audiences want. You need the correct tools and strategies to reach out to build a robust digital presence for your brand. In the digital era, a company can build a strong brand through a solid digital marketing strategy.