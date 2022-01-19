Garmin India Launches Venu 2 Plus, Their First-Ever Smartwatch With Voice Control Features That Empowers Active Lifestyle

New Delhi, 19th January, 2022: With the objective to provide users with advanced technology and precise health and fitness solutions, Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) today launched the all new Venu 2 Plus ― its first-ever smartwatch integrated with voice-calling function and hands-free voice assistance.

Garmin India continues to expand its product offerings with the advent of the latest Venu 2 Plus in the Venu 2 series. With its new voice calling functionality, the smartwatch offers its users the convenience of making phone calls from their wrist. It is also equipped with voice assistance feature that allows the users to respond to texts, ask questions, control compatible smart home devices and support Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby applications.

The Venu 2 Plus comes with a robust suite of health and fitness features under the concept of ‘Dear Body – Work On A New Look’. The newly in-built Health Snapshot aspect in the watch enables the users to log a two-minute session to record key health stats, including heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox3, respiration and stress and generate a report via the Garmin Connect™ app to monitor the statistics.

Furthermore, the smart device dives into wellness with the broadest range of 24/7 health monitoring factors like the Body Battery Energy Monitor, which measures the body’s energy throughout the day. The Pulse Ox3 monitors the blood’s oxygen saturation in the body. The smartwatch packed with other features including stress tracking, advanced sleep with sleep score and insights by Firstbeat AnalyticsTM, breath work activities, pregnancy and menstrual cycle tracking, respiration tracking, fitness age, as well as other health monitoring metrics to track users’ fitness goals and progress.

Speaking on the launch of the new Venu 2 Plus, Mr. Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India, said, “The wait is over for our first ever smartwatch with voice functionality. Venu 2 Plus is designed and developed with Garmin’s deep experience in health and technology. The smartwatch has also been honoured at the CES 2022 Innovation Awards for outstanding design and engineering. Our users can now enjoy health and tech in a single dial on their wrist. Venu series is one of the most popular series in our portfolio. And, now with new features like phone calls, voice assistant control integrated with all-day health monitoring and customized fitness options, the smartwatch will enhance the experience of the users.”

The Venu 2 Plus comes with 43-mm watch case with durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 along with stainless steel bezel and a comfortable 20-mm industry-standard quick release silicone band. The devise feature more than 25 built-in sport applications with preloaded enhanced high intensity workouts, updated intensity minutes, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates.

Customized fitness

The Venu 2 Plus pulls in all of the latest fitness features recently introduced on the Venu 2 series including 25+ built-in indoor and GPS sports apps with favorites that include walking, running, HIIT, cycling, pool swimming, Pilates, yoga, indoor climbing, hiking, advanced strength training with muscle map graphics and more. The user can download the preset workouts from Garmin ConnectTM app and create their own customizable workouts by choosing from over 1,400 exercises. The Venu 2 Plus has 75+ preset animated workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates that demonstrate proper form and technique in Garmin Connect and on the wrist. The Venu 2 Plus is compatible with Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans.

Safety and tracking

In addition to being able to quickly make a call without digging for a phone, the Venu 2 Plus also includes Garmin’s safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides)3 and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with the user’s location to their emergency contacts. LiveTrack lets friends and family track the user’s outdoor activity. Users can assign a designated emergency contact that the Venu 2 Plus can call, such as local emergency services.

Smart features on the wrist

The Venu 2 Plus keeps the essentials on the wrist with built-in music (download up to 650 songs including playlists from Spotify®, Amazon Music, and Deezer4), Garmin PayTM contactless payments and smart notifications for calls, texts, calendar reminders, social media updates, breaking news stories, etc. The Venu 2 Plus can be personalized with apps, watch faces and more features which are available to download from the Connect IQTM store. Unlike many other smartwatches, the Venu 2 Plus can be used with either Android or Apple® smartphones.

Battery Life

The users can now enjoy an enhanced battery life up to 9 days in smartwatch mode, up to 24 hours in GPS mode and up to 8 hours in GPS with Music mode. Ten minutes of charging adds up to 1 day of smartwatch mode battery life or 1 hour of GPS with music battery life.

Price & Color

The all new Venu 2 Plus is priced at Rs. 46,990, available in 3 exciting colors; Graphite Black, Cream Gold and Powder Grey.

Availability:-

Online Channels: – Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ , Tata Luxury and synergizer.co.in

Offline Channels: – GBS stores, Helios, Just in Time and Croma

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.