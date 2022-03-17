Generation India collaborates with AWS to upskill individuals for cloud careers

March 2022: Generation India today announced a collaboration with Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL) to provide free cloud computing skills development and job training through the AWS re/Start program across 10+ cities in India. AWS re/Start is a 12-week training program covering cloud fundamentals, AWS core services, as well as practical career skills (such as interviewing and resume writing), to help unemployed and underemployed individuals prepare for entry-level cloud roles. The first cohort taking part in the AWS re/Start program with Generation India kicked off this month.

The tech Industry needs tech talent, but there is a lack of skilled individuals to fill those roles. According to research from AlphaBeta, the number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025.[1] To address this challenge, Generation India and AWS are working to build an inclusive, diverse pipeline of new talent that have cloud technology skills by training unemployed or underemployed individuals who otherwise might not have had access to this career path.

The program helps prepare individuals for new careers in technology through scenario-based exercises, hands-on labs and coursework. Students build Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills. The program also covers the cost for learners to take the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam, providing them with the opportunity to validate their cloud skills with an industry-recognized credential. Ultimately, the AWS re/Start program, in collaboration with Generation India, helps individuals prepare for roles in operations, site reliability, and infrastructure support. The AWS re/Start program is part of Amazon’s efforts to provide free cloud computing training to help 29 million people globally grow their cloud computing skills by 2025.

Arunesh Singh, CEO, Generation India, said – “We’re excited to launch the AWS re/Start program to support our learners with valuable, in-demand cloud computing skills with industry-recognized AWS Certification, putting them on the path to success. The program assists unemployed and underemployed people in finding in-demand cloud jobs. Generation India works tirelessly to support young people, and this meets the urgent need in India for young people with applicable skills and job possibilities.” Amit Mehta, Head of AWS Training and Certification, AISPL said – “AWS re/Start brings “net-new” talent into the workforce, establishing a win-win-win scenario for individuals to launch successful careers in cloud, organizations to increase their competitive edge with in-demand talent, and communities to thrive and grow. We are proud to work with Generation India to build the diverse, robust cloud workforce of the future enabling organizations to accelerate their innovation with the AWS Cloud.”

The AWS re/Start is a global program delivered in 39 countries and connects more than 90% of graduates with job interview opportunities. Generation India will work with its training and placement partners to facilitate placement opportunities for the program graduates in India.