Globus Infocom wins Gold Award for Best Bare Space Stall at IISE 22

September 2022: Globus Infocom, the leading Make in India brand which offers technological solutions for security surveillance, educational technology, and Collaborative Conferencing & Professional displays, participated in the 23rd India International Security Expo, which took place in New Delhi’s IECC Complex, Pragati Maidan, from September 8 to 10, 2022.

The event registered a great footfall from different verticals of Government institutions which made the event a huge success. Globus Infocom bagged the prestigious Gold award for the Best Bare Space Stall in IISE-22. They showcased their latest and state-of-the-art solutions in the field of Security and Surveillance & Collaborative Conferencing which attracted a great deal of attention and interest from the audience. Many senior and middle-level representatives from government, military, paramilitary, educational, and other organizations stopped by Globus Infocom’s stall to experience the latest innovations across different verticals.

The 22nd Security Expo featured equipments for use in the military, homeland security, emergency preparedness, fire safety, law enforcement, industrial safety, aviation security, traffic management, cybercrime, access control, and other fields. In addition, discussions, and meetings with manufacturers, end users, and policymakers were held at the event to determine how to best supply organizations dedicated to homeland and defense security with the most contemporary tools, equipment, and weapons.

Kiran Dham, C.E.O- Globus Infocom Limited, says “For Us at Globus Infocom, the expo turned out very successful. Being a part of this event physically after a huge gap of 2 years we could not have been more pleased with the great response we received. Having the opportunity to demonstrate our technology innovations in front of eminent dignitaries is truly an honor. We are pleased to get positive feedback from prominent personalities from various government departments.

Our solutions proved of high interest from different Government departments, educational institutions, paramilitary organizations, the military, Railroad etc. This Expo inspired us to develop more innovative technology and future advancements.”