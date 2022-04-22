GROHE Plus Digital Faucet Accuracy that goes beyond design

Enjoy sleek, cutting-edge design alongside confidence and control with the new GROHE Plus Digital faucet. Refreshingly different by design, this unique faucet offers a new level of ergonomic comfort and practical function. The GROHE Plus Digital faucet comes with an LED temperature display, so you know the water will always be just the right temperature.

This innovative faucet puts control and convenience in your hands with features like water-saving spray, LED display and temperature control allowing users to tailor water temperature precisely to their needs. Infrared sensors on the spout for a touch-free experience switching from standard water flow to a water-saving function.

With its innovative LED temperature display, you always know how hot the water from the faucet is, giving you increased control and safety for the bathroom. The display changes colour from blue to red on a spectrum depending on water temperature for maximum safety.

The 90° swivel spout on the GROHE Plus Digital faucet provides increased user comfort and flexibility. It turns smoothly to the left and right, adding a whole new level of convenience to your bathroom.

GROHE Plus Digital faucet redefines the notion of versatility for a bathroom faucet. Whether your bathroom is a space of timeless elegance or minimalist styling, the two variants are always a perfect fit. It is available in two sizes M and L.

Key features of the GROHE Plus Digital Faucet

GROHE EcoJoy the water-saving flow rate of 4 L/min, saving precious resources whilst enjoying 100% enjoyment.

GROHE SilkMove ensures effortless, precious temperature and water control that lasts throughout the product lifetime!

GROHE StarLight ensures the stunning chrome finish lasts throughout the product lifetime!