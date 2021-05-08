Gurgaon Based Advantage Club goes Global… Expands its Footprints to Philippines, Malaysia and 70 other countries

New Delhi: Gurgaon-based Advantage Club, an AI-driven platform for driving employee engagement, announced its expansion globally. The company’s vision is to allocate majorly into Southeast Asian markets, which has experienced some of the highest growth rates in the world. The company has launched its technology platform-as-a-service in 70+ countries, including Philippines , Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Egypt, USA, UK and others. Advantage Club is India’s leading employee-centric organisation that offers partner companies curated deals, rewards and offers for their employees from thousands of international and domestic brands.

Speaking on the international debut, Sourabh Deorah, Chief Executive officer and Co-Founder of Advantage Club, said, “This is a huge milestone for us considering that it took us less than 4 years to go global. After a successful business runway in India, we realised that this unexplored and untapped industry has a huge potential not just in our nation but across the world.”

“The Southeast Asian Market is our major focus as the region has major enterprises and white collared jobs are mainstays in the economy. Furthermore, Southeast Asian economies have shown strong GDP growth in recent years and have seen significant advances in growth rates and employment levels. The new workforce entering the Southeast Asian economies gives us a significant opportunity to make our mark and accord our services just like we did in India,” He further added.

The platform brings rewards & recognition, perks, financial wellness and employee engagement initiatives, all under a single app. Even in an unprecedented era with unprecedented challenges, Advantage Club has been able to sustain, grow and serve its clients with several new services launched to address the need of an hour. The company had recorded a growth rate of 300% in the fiscal year 2020-2021 and continues to emerge as the leader in the segment.

Launched in 2016, Advantage Club runs a corporate discount platform & an end-to-end reward and recognition solution. When corporates enrol with Advantage Club, they get access to exclusive offers from 10000+ brands, including Samsung, Faasos, PNB Housing, Myntra, Apollo Pharmacy, among others. Founded by UCLA, Microsoft and Amazon alumni Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, the core idea behind the company is to help organisations in elevating employee engagement and reduce attrition by seamless AI powered effective benefits and rewards. With 370+ corporate clients, including giants like Concentrix, EY, Technotree, DXC, Maruti Suzuki, Punjab National bank and Mphasis, Advantage Club is leading the $10 billion market in SE Asia.