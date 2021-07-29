HCL Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

Mumbai, July 29, 2021: HCL America Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2021. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at HCL America. This year, 78 percent of its employees in the United States said it’s a great place to work – 19 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

Additional key highlights of HCL America results include:

86 percent of people at HCL America felt they are given a lot of responsibility

86 percent of the employees said they can take time off from work when it’s necessary

85 percent of the employees say management trusts people to do a good job

85 percent of those surveyed considered management as honest and ethical in its business practices

85 percent of employees say when they look at what they accomplish, they feel a sense of pride

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that HCL is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we are intensely committed to providing our employees an inclusive, diverse and highly engaging environment,” said Ramachandran Sundararajan, Executive Vice President and Head of HR, HCL America. “We owe our continued success and growth to our talented and passionate employees across the nation. We are grateful for all they do and continue to encourage a focus on innovation and embracement of an entrepreneurial mindset.”

HCL Technologies has more than 30 years of history in the United States, with a nationwide workforce of around 17,000 employees and multiple global delivery centers and innovation labs. The company’s strong collaboration with clients, alliance partners, government and academia, are testimony of HCL’s commitment to the region, which contributes nearly 60 percent of the total company revenues.

