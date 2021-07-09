HCL Empowers bp with Next-Generation Digital Workplace at Scale

London, UK and Noida, India – July 9, 2021 – HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has successfully completed the first phase in building a modern Digital Workplace for multinational energy company bp. This multi-year strategic partnership with HCL will help transform bp’s workplace services, enabling it to drive efficiency and create a standardized end-user experience for its employees across more than 500 sites.

HCL has been providing global Site Support services and managed telephony for 60,000 IT end-users at bp. The implementation of HCL WorkBlazeTM and DRYiCE OptiBotTM has led to significant efficiency gains and supported the rapid shift to remote working in the pandemic. HCL’s success in improving employee satisfaction through better omnichannel experiences as well as increased first call resolution led to a five-year extension of the engagement and enhancement of scope to include the Global Service Desk, Microsoft Platform Services and Platform Engineering Services.

“HCL’s commitment to building a relationship that goes deeper than the contract is very impressive and has given us the type of flexibility that has been critical to supporting the changing needs of our workforce during the pandemic,’’ said Stewart Fry, Senior Vice President, Digital Enterprise & Operations, bp. “Over the last two years, HCL has helped us create a globally consistent support structure for our workforce,”

“The success we’ve achieved with bp is a great example of why HCL is the partner of choice for forward-looking enterprises looking to transform IT service delivery,” said Sandeep Kumar Saxena, Executive Vice President – UK & Ireland, Diversified Industries, HCL Technologies. “bp’s drive to optimize user-experiences is closely aligned to our own philosophy of putting employees first. We are proud to have developed a next generation Digital Workplace for one of the largest names in energy.”