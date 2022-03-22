HCL Technologies and NEORIS Sign Agreement for Integrated IT Services

MEXICO CITY and NOIDA, India – March 22, 2022, – HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has signed a collaboration agreement with NEORIS, a leading global digital accelerator that co-creates disruptive solutions for digitally aspirational companies. The agreement will bring unique capabilities to clients in global markets, including the ability to increase application usage time, business management operations and integrated IT services.

As a result of this collaboration, both companies will be able to expand their operations and access new markets, making them better positioned to explore global markets. NEORIS, with more than 20 years of experience and global presence including operations in Latin America, will strengthen HCL’s presence in territories like Mexico and South America which offer great opportunities for commercial development. With operations in 52 countries, HCL Technologies will aid NEORIS in expanding its business internationally, primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia.

Together, NEORIS and HCL Technologies can speed up digital transformation, mitigate risks, empower teams based on product development, create a zero-incident culture and save costs. The solutions that NEORIS and HCL will offer together will focus on complementing approaches and solutions, new technologies and talent development among other areas of expertise.

“HCL Technologies and NEORIS will work together to find new business opportunities in a united effort, one where NEORIS will provide the best talent with the best skills in the market to reduce costs, time and risk,” said Marcelo Costa, global head of strategic alliances at NEORIS. “We have positioned our centers of excellence to scale and meet the expectations of each business and deliver value. Our partnership enables us to provide the best services and solutions to our clients while positioning them for future success.”

“We are delighted to offer this unique program to our clients in Latin America who are seeking ways to optimize their teams through best-in-class technology solutions,” said Ajay Bahl, corporate vice president, HCL Technologies. “Our collaboration will also contribute to our continuous effort to build a great talent pool in Mexico to deliver industry-best service and capabilities to our customers.”