HCL Technologies becomes an Amazon Redshift Service Delivery Partner

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has been selected as a Service Delivery Partner for Amazon Redshift, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud data warehouse service.

HCL Technologies is already a premier consulting partner for AWS. The Amazon Redshift Service Delivery designation differentiates HCL as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency in Redshift.

Amazon Redshift accelerates time to insights with fast, easy, and secure cloud data warehousing at scale. Being a fully managed serverless cloud data warehouse platform, it drastically reduces the effort to create and manage infrastructure. It can horizontally scale to manage exabytes levels volume of data.

HCL’s partnership with AWS allows to offer scalable, cost-effective, secure, and high-performing enterprise data warehouse solutions to global customers across industries. Amazon Redshift provides data driven business insights enabled by modern AI/ML capabilities to improve operational efficiency, decision making and faster time to market.

With a dedicated AWS Business Unit, HCL Technologies has successfully architected and deployed solutions for many customers utilizing Amazon Redshift with its rich experience to secure their data on cloud. This ensures that our customers can fully achieve their data-driven business intelligence goals using Amazon Redshift and other AWS data-layer solutions using HCL’s CloudSMART framework and accelerators.