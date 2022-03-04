HCL Technologies DRYiCE™ Announces Strategic Partnership with LogicMonitor for Proactive Automated Incident Remediation

HCL Technologies DRYiCE™, announced a strategic partnership with LogicMonitor, SaaS-based observability and IT (information technology) operations data collaboration platform for enterprises and MSPs (managed service providers). The partnership between HCL Technologies’ DRYiCE™ and LogicMonitor will deliver an end-to-end solution for automated remediation of IT incidents. It will help assure business service continuity and customer experience innovation in today’s digital economy.

HCL Technologies’ DRYiCE™ and LogicMonitor will develop and deliver a joint solution combining LogicMonitor’s next-generation observability platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments with automated remediation capabilities from HCL’s DRYiCE™ iAutomate. This one-of-a-kind offering drastically reduces mean-time-to-resolution (MTTR) and increases IT productivity. It will benefit ITOps (IT operations), developers, MSPs and business leaders.

“Digital transformation has moved observability, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation into the mainstream,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Technology Officer and Head, Ecosystems, HCL Technologies. “This partnership is yet another innovative and differentiated collaboration built around intelligent automation, analytics and data value unlocking that will help enterprises in accelerating growth.”

The solution by HCL Technologies’ DRYiCE™ iAutomate and LogicMonitor enables customers to:

Proactively identify potential service disruptions and their root cause

Execute automated workflows to remediate disruptions or avoid them altogether

Leverage machine learning (ML) to optimize and improve operations over time

“We are excited to announce our partnership with HCL Technologies and work together to meet customers’ IT needs,” said Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. “IT teams often have to spend their days fighting fires or gathering reports, leaving them very little time to do much else. HCL Technologies shares LogicMonitor’s mission to improve IT productivity, reduce mean-time-to-resolution and ensure all businesses deliver a seamless customer experience. It’s time for IT to be the source of innovation for the entire business that it should be.”