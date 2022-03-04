HCL Technologies launches ADvantage Experience Design to DevOps framework to automate the journey from experience to operations

HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company, announced the launch of its Design to DevOps framework that will enable complete harmony between creative and technical teams for building next-generation customer experiences. The framework is part of HCL’s ADvantage Experience platform, a one-of-a-kind ecosystem that provides automation from experience definition to implementation and operations for experiences built on the Adobe Experience Cloud. It aligns product and development teams to bring value, consistency, efficiency and productivity.

This framework automates the journey from conceptualization to implementation to operations, enabling agility in design and implementation. The strategy, design and delivery are streamlined through the automated handshake between design systems and development pipelines.

Created by a cross-functional team of experience designers, technologists and DevOps engineers; the framework allows creative designers to generate designs in a format of their choice and automates the production of AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) components and templates. Content authors and marketers can then launch new experiences and campaigns.

The framework also automates the conversion of UX (user experience) designs from multiple sources such as Adobe Sketch, Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop and Figma, etc., to HTML for multiple digital touch points. The key highlight of this is the ability to seamlessly integrate development cycle with design systems, automatically notify users of changes in design and compare and propagate changes to AEM components with fewer clicks.

HCL’s Design to DevOps framework will enable organizations to trace UX design to AEM components mapping and seamlessly integrate the design system Zeplin to automatically incorporate updates, increase reliability and reduce development time and cost.