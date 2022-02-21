HCL Technologies ranked #5 Among Top 10 Pega Service Providers in HFS Research 2021 report

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company has been ranked among the top five providers in the HFS Top 10 Pega Service Providers 2021 report. The report assessed dynamics across the emerging Pega ecosystem, examining 12 service providers across a defined series of innovation, execution and voice of the customer criteria. HCL was ranked third under the ‘Voice of the Customer’ category.

According to HFS, HCL Technologies is well-positioned for its “Innovation investment with strong business resources,” focusing on technology-led business transformation in customer engagement and operational excellence for enterprises across verticals and geographies. HCL was also acknowledged as the top solution contributor to the Pega Marketplace.

Pega services is part of HCL’s digital business practice, and it is among the top-three technology partnerships for HCL Technologies. The recognitions are a strong commendation of HCL and Pega’s continued focus on driving digital-led transformation for global enterprises and helping them reinvent their operational and customer experience capabilities. HCL Technologies has invested in several acquisitions, partnerships and assets to bolster its Pega services capabilities. HCL Technologies has also been able to create connected experiences at scale across the customer journey using HCL’s ADvantage™ Pega Suite.

Report:

https://www.hcltech.com/analyst/analyst-reports/hcl-technologies-ranked-5-hfs-pega-service-providers-top-10-2021?kui=Y8Pl50Y_iFaFOJNpOcIHAA