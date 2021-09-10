HCL Technologies Recognized as a Leader in Worldwide AI Services by IDC MarketScape

HCL Technologies (HCL) a leading global technology company, has been positioned as a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US46741921, May 2021). HCL has been recognized for its expertise in machine learning, deep learning, computer vision and conversational AI, and for supporting data platforms and visualizations to create a variety of industry-specific use cases.

HCL positions its AI services to enable clients to create leading-edge competencies and become future-forward digital enterprises with a strategy to enhance both customer and employee experiences, according to IDC MarketScape. HCL’s data-led transformation, bias-free AI, persona-based and human-centric problem-solving and change management have also been recognized in the report.

HCL has developed an array of service offerings, frameworks and tools to accelerate AI adoption augmented by EXACTO™ and DRYiCE™ suite of AI products and platforms and technology partner ecosystems. HCL’s end-to-end lifecycle of AI services portfolio and enterprise strategies around client retention, innovation and R&D ultimately increase revenue and employee skills and lead to success in AI services.

The IDC MarketScape study included 19 AI services providers with vendors evaluated using a rigorous methodology focusing on their current capabilities, future strategies, and interviews with market leaders and end-users.

Click here to read the report: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services Vendor Assessment 2021.