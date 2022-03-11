Homegrown technology startup UNIGEN launches 3 new chargers for mobile phones and accessories to strengthen its portfolio

New Delhi, March 11, 2022: Homegrown audio & mobile accessories brand Unigen today introduced 3 new innovative chargers for mobile phones and accessories at an exciting price range. These new advanced chargers are a one-stop charging solution for customers using multiple phones and audio devices such as their smartphones, earphones, and smartwatches.

The Magtec 100 Magnetic Wireless Charger – Mag-Safe is a 15W fast charging dock and is compatible with iPhone 13 & 12 Series, Airpods 2, 3, Pro, and All Qi-Enabled Devices. The Magtec 200 2 in 1 Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand offers fast wireless charging for iPhone 12 & 13 series. It is the only wireless charger engineered with the official MagSafe technology with a 2-in-1 charging solution for iPhone and Air-Pods. The Magtec 300 – 3 in 1 Magnetic Wireless Charger is a 5-star rated smart, lightweight, and practical charger and is compatible with iPhone 13 & 12 Series, the entire Apple Watch series, Airpods 2, 3, Pro, and Other Qi Devices.

Existing Unigen products, especially the Unidock 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station and the Unipad Wireless Charger Pad are consistently are bestsellers and ranked among the top 5 gadgets in the wireless charger category on Amazon.in. It is a testament to the superiority of the products and the brand’s ability to constantly evolve with the changing needs and preferences of users.

On the launch of new products, Yash Goyal, Founder and CEO, Unigen said “We at Unigen, strive to bring the latest technologies with perfect quality in high-performance devices selling at affordable value price points to our customers. Our latest offerings are a revolutionary step forward in the wireless charger category. They are excellent in performance, lightweight, trendy, and the most pocket-friendly wireless chargers in the market today, offering a one-stop charging solution for today’s evolved and tech-savvy customers. With our varied options, we are providing the perfect charging options for gadget lovers who seek practical solutions with superior performance and stylish design at a friendly budget.”

Founded in 2019 by young entrepreneur Yash Goyal, Unigen is a popular Indian brand, which offers the latest and widest range of mobile accessories. With its entry in the market, Unigen completely disrupted the unexplored niche category of wireless chargers with advanced quality products at an affordable price. Currently, the brand has 15 different wireless chargers, which are top-selling on all online platforms, and has robust plans to expand the charger category further with its Mag-Safe magnetic wireless chargers for iPhone 12 and 13 series. Unigen has also added a ‘Made in India’ USB adapter to its product line, which has received excellent feedback for its quality and price.

In 2021, amidst the global chip shortage and crisis in the consumer technology manufacturing industry, Unigen witnessed a massive jump in sales with an increase of 5 times revenue compared to the previous year. Under the leadership of a dynamic founder, Yash, the company is taking the momentum ahead and aims at targeting a 200% growth in 2022 from 2021. With more compatible mobile phones in the future and the QI charging option in more medium-range phones, the wireless charger category is expanding exponentially. Currently, Unigen focuses on strengthening its e-commerce presence and then moving to premium outlets such as Apple stores, Reliance Digital and Croma. The company is also evaluating options for bundling its products with mobile phones.

Unigen realizes the challenges related to dependence on foreign markets for stable supply, hence, the company extends its full support towards an “Atmnirbhar India”. Staying true to its India commitment, Unigen aims at strictly manufacturing its products in India while maintaining the same global quality standards.