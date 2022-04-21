How IP warming can make a difference when you’re starting out

Photo by Vojtech Okenka

When you’re starting out in the business world, one of the best things you can do for outreach is email campaigning. You can send marketing material to hundreds, even thousands of consumers with the push of a button, no paper or ink necessary! Sounds great right?

Unfortunately, there’s a problem with that. Starting out by just sending out lots of emails at once is likely to get you flagged as a spammer since mass sending is the tactic used by those who send malicious emails. You need to make sure your IP address is trusted, that internet service providers (ISPs) know who you are and that you’re safe to accept mail from. That’s where IP warming comes into the picture.

IP warming: What it is and why you need it

Your internet protocol (IP) address is what identifies you on the internet. A new IP address that’s sending out lots of emails is a complete unknown, and ISPs tend to err on the side of caution and reject anything coming from an IP address that’s not identified. IP warming is the process of slowly authenticating your IP before you start sending out campaigns, so as not to get rejected.

Having ISPs reject your emails will harm your reputation, as being rejected, bounced or flagged as potentially harmful is something that will be passed on from ISP to ISP. I’m sure you’ve seen the little warning boxes over emails in your spam folder, saying things along the lines of “this sender has been marked as untrustworthy”, etc. That’s the last thing you want for your business email, since having your emails flagged means you’re unlikely to get anyone reading them.

The IP warming process

Warming up your IP address is a slow process. You can’t get there in a day, since the ISPs have to figure out who you are from your credentials first and test the type of content you send. You’ll start off small, then slowly scale your way up to sending out large email campaigns in time.

Authenticate your domain

Authentication protocols are something that ISPs can use to identify you. They’re sort of like an online ID stamp, and setting them up will signal to ISPs that you intend to send emails with good intentions only. After all, who would send spam to someone if their name was stamped all over the front?

There are two protocols that you should definitely set up, and many more that you can but aren’t strictly necessary for getting started. The two essential ones are Sender Policy Framework (SPF) and Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM), both of which are considered necessities in the business world.

SPF acts as an ID stamp, making sure anyone receiving your mail knows who you are and that you’re sending from the correct domain. DKIM on the other hand makes sure that only the intended recipient can open the email, making the process overall more secure.

Segmenting your email lists for maximum engagement

In order to get the most out of email warming, you need to get maximum engagement. ISPs are much more likely to flag you as potential spam, and therefore be slower to trust you, if lots of your emails go unanswered or unopened. The trick here is to send emails only to those who you think will engage with you at first, then slowly add more email addresses over time as you become more trusted.

If you have an email list already, you can filter those by the data you have on each one. Last login dates or last contact if you have them are especially useful pieces of information, as are those with consistent engagement rates.

If you’re starting from scratch and have no interaction information with these email addresses, not to fear. You can still filter them by demographic and pick those you think will respond more to send mail to first.

Choosing a warm up method

There are two ways you can go about warming up your IP address. They both start with separating out your email list into groups and then slowly increasing the number of emails you send, the difference is how many you send to each.

The first strategy is to send marketing emails only once to each address on your list, going through them until you’re done. With this, you can make one email only and keep sending it until you’re done.

The second is a little bit more complicated, as you send a new email each day to everyone you’ve emailed so far, plus the new section of your list for the day. This requires a lot more work as you need to create multiple emails with unique content, but can give you higher interaction rates if you do it right.

Putting your strategy into action

Once you’ve picked which plan to use, you need to track it. The key is to track what’s been sent, to who and how each email fared. There are plenty of tools you can use to monitor this and check how trusted your IP address is – take advantage of these.

The key here is to see which actions increase your IP’s trustworthiness and which decrease it, then repeat only the ones which help you. It might be tricky to get the hang of at first but with time you’ll have practice. Don’t be alarmed if your IP reputation seems to fluctuate – as long as it stays roughly at the same level you’re doing fine.

Scaling your way up

After steps one to four are complete you just keep scaling up, it’s as simple as that.

Wrapping up

IP warming is a necessary step when you’re beginning to send email campaigns from a new IP address. The key is to take things slowly – rushing into things and being impatient can get you flagged as a spammer which isn’t good for your business at all. Follow these simple steps and you’ll have your IP warmed in no time.