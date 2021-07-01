How to: Clubhouse Edition

Conversations on Clubhouse are the talk of the virtual town. With over 2 million users worldwide, Clubhouse, a social streaming application is getting a lot of attention these days. Though the application has been around since March 2020 it only took a conversion from Elon Musk and Robinhood’s CEO Vlad Tenev to get the trend and the hype grows.

Clubhouse is an invite-only application that gives it a tag of inclusivity making it more desirable for people. Post joining the platform, participants can join different ‘rooms’ as per their preference.

So If you are planning to be a part of the clubhouse and are confused about how to participate in the trend, here is the guide to be in the clubhouse:

Grab the Invite: The catch with the clubhouse is that unlike with other social media platforms, the users cannot sign in with their accounts. To be part of the platform, an existing member of the clubhouse has to send an invite to the applicant’s registered mobile number. Only after authenticating the invite, the new user can join the application. Download the application: The application is available on android and iOS only. To access the application, the user can download the clubhouse from the Play Store on Android devices and App Store on iOS devices. Personalise your Audio Rooms: After successful authentication of the invite, the user can personalise the audio rooms as per their preference, like tech, business, politics, and such. Eventually, the application’s operating system adapts to the user’s preferences and suggests rooms as per the interest. These audio rooms act like conference calls, where the room closes after the discussion ends.

Clubhouse is undoubtedly one of the most engaging platforms of the year 2021. It is a great place to find your tribe who like to discuss and talk about similar things. Isn’t it amazing how the power of symmetrical internet allows you to connect and reconnect with people and at the same time gives you another platform for limitless entertainment?