Huawei hosts virtual tour of its Darwin Exhibition Hall; showcases technological advancements in 5G

[New Delhi, India, May 2022]: Huawei, a leader in information and communication technology solutions on the sidelines of Huawei Global Analyst Summit 2022, hosted a virtual tour of it’s Darwin Exhibition Hall to demonstrate how modern technology can help to create a brighter future for people from all walks of life.

Through the Darwin Exhibition Hall e-tour, Huawei showcased technological advancements – demonstrating Huawei’s framework to offer the latest technology solutions to support accelerated digital transformation across sectors.

During the tour, Huawei provided a comprehensive explanation of the GUIDE strategy, focused on lighting up the future with new-age technology and innovative solutions. In addition, the tour gave deep insights on 5G, its capabilities, and how it is positioned to transform every aspect of our lives and business. The showcase also touched upon the aspect of cloud computing, setting up green sites and DCs, and the need for education, science, and technology to protect nature and the development of a healthy environment.

The tour emphasized major technological advancements in 5G and related sectors such as wireless networks, cloud data centre technologies, rural connectivity, and customer premise equipment (CPE), all of which are delivering customers and end users both performance and cost benefits. It also highlighted Huawei’s unmatchable commitment to the development of innovative technologies and how they are focused to use them for lighting up the future of every individual.