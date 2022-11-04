Hybrid Business Cybersecurity Best Practices

Businesses are continuing their transition to a hybrid work paradigm in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic by giving their employees more autonomy. This attracts more talent, improves retention rates, and increases productivity. The digital revolution has greatly benefited firms by improving information management, workflow efficiency, employee satisfaction, and client service. As people reevaluate work-life balance and job flexibility, forward-thinking businesses realize the need to accommodate employees in a hybrid workplace.

All parties involved—business leaders, IT teams, and staff—must have confidence that enabling hybrid work won’t increase the risk of security lapses and downtime. Hybrid work now significantly contributes to corporate culture and financial success thanks to Zero Trust security solutions by NordLayer, which enable, empower, and secure the workplace of the future.

What is a Hybrid Workforce?

A hybrid workforce consists of both office-based and remote employees. This paradigm is thought of as offering the “best of both worlds” to maximize the advantages of remote work and face-to-face collaboration. They can focus on independent work and maintain a better work/life balance when allowed to work part-time from home while still having the opportunity to come into the office to work on projects that benefit from in-person interaction.

Challenges in Cybersecurity for a Hybrid Workforce

Maintaining a mixed workforce raises serious security concerns. Cybersecurity risks must be considered if your company employs a hybrid workforce strategy.

Phishing Operations

Employees who work outside the office put businesses at greater risk of phishing attacks. Early on in COVID-19, there was a significant increase in the number of cybercrimes reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center. Threat actors are eager to take advantage of any level of heightened apprehension and unpredictability to pressure workers into disclosing private information, paying fictitious debts, and committing similar frauds.

Employees must exercise extra caution in spotting and reporting odd requests, particularly if an incoming email or phone call asks them to reveal sensitive information or transfer money to an unidentified account.

Remote Access for Workforce

Employees frequently have to transfer files, connect to IoT devices on-site, access data, and communicate with other users’ devices for technical support. However, the capability and performance of legacy infrastructure cannot ensure sufficient corporate operating continuity without the proper upgrades. Additionally, it places more responsibility on network administrators to ensure that users can be trusted to stay safe on company networks; as a result, security measures must also be strengthened.

One of the most important security issues is explicit confidence in endpoints using previously approved admission to enter a corporate network. Remote access indicates a lack of confidence in the network’s users or its functioning. The possibility of human error grows due to the time-consuming nature of manual user behavior monitoring, particularly when numerous people are involved.

Hazards to Device Security

Mobile device management is another area where remote and hybrid work poses security risks. More employees connect to the office network using apps on their PCs, smartphones, and tablets. The likelihood of running into malicious websites, compromised devices, or devices with inadequate security settings increases with increased device use. Employees are still permitted to use company-issued devices for personal use, but employers save money by allowing them to use their own devices for work. User authentication that has been disabled, infrequent updates, and unbacked-up data are all reasons for data breaches and illegal activity.

Practices for Cybersecurity in Hybrid Businesses

You can use the following cybersecurity techniques for hybrid businesses.

Cloud-Based Security Tools and SOC

The cloud is not risk-free even though it is an essential component of hybrid work environments. These risks must be kept to a minimum for remote workplaces to offer a consistent experience. To avoid risk, a security operations center equipped with personnel, procedures, and technology must be constructed to observe and enhance the security of crucial activities. It encourages cyber threat detection, assessment, reduction, and blocking.

Procedures for Backup and Disaster Recovery

Whether data loss results from human error, a cyberattack, or a natural disaster makes no difference. Without a comprehensive BDR solution, a data loss incident could result in protracted downtime, harm to one’s reputation, legal repercussions, or even permanent closure.

Planning an Incident Response and Notification Strategy

This guarantees that the tools and personnel are available to deal with an adversarial actor in the event of a security breach. Policy and procedure documentation for hybrid work contexts should be brief but thorough to minimize inconveniences in emergencies.

On-Going Training in Security Awareness

This contributes to developing a cutting-edge security culture within your organization by empowering your staff to identify modern cyber threats and respond appropriately. Every employee must prioritize the company’s safety. As a result, emphasize developing a culture where security comes first.

VPN & Wi-Fi Connections

It’s imperative to keep an accurate inventory of all digital assets (model number, serial number, location, operating system, settings, etc.) to prevent security breaches and data leaks. To avoid a security problem, you should set up a business VPN that encrypts communications. To avoid problems, have your staff test it at various locations. On the other hand, it’s crucial to increase the security of home routers and Wi-Fi connections because hackers are ready to enter through gaps in a hybrid work environment.

Access and Permissions Management

It is improper for any company, including yours, to give each employee the same access rights. You won’t have to worry about what an employee has access to or is permitted and prohibited from doing if you select an appropriate access and permissions management system. Also, by doing this, your company may improve its overall password hygiene by enforcing strict password policies and utilizing the appropriate password management tools. It protects against intruders in several ways as the first line of defense.

Multi Factor Authentication (MFA) & Business Impact Analysis (BIA)

To combat the current threat landscape, it is necessary to implement strong identity controls beyond standard username-password authentication. Multi-Factor authentication, which includes components like one-time passwords (OTPs) and security questions, is the best type of authentication. On the other hand, BIA aids in determining how a disruption to essential business operations (caused by an accident, disaster, etc.) will affect those operations. This technique aids in locating, valuing, and ranking threats to a company’s personnel, resources, and operations.

Conclusion

Trying to manage the security of a diverse workforce presents a new set of challenges. Less visibility and the requirement to allow outside access to internal resources can be unsettling for businesses. You can strengthen the security of important data and corporate assets by implementing these best practices and being aware of the potential risks posed by a hybrid workforce.