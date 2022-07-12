Image Recognition – An Industry Wide Phenomenon

As endless streams of video footage flood the world wide web, analyzing them all by hand would be simply impossible. Thanks to innovations in the field of artificial intelligence, image recognition technology is adopted by more and more companies to automate the process. What exactly is image recognition and what is it used for?

What is image recognition?

Image recognition is a component of machine vision – an umbrella term for all technology that aims to give machines the ability to see and analyze visual images. Using image recognition, machines employ advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to inspect, analyze, and recognize objects, places, people, and more in digital images.

According to information found at SentiSight.ai, creating your own object detection model for image recognition is easy and intuitive. Once images are uploaded and marked, the AI will start training to get better and better with time, giving you a ready-made object detection model that can be used across a range of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and more!

What can image recognition be used for?

There’s no limits to what can be done with image recognition technology. Various industries use pattern and image recognition software to automate crucial business processes like data analysis, reducing employee workload and helping improve productivity. Companies use image recognition for quality control automation, making production more efficient and reducing defect rates.

Advanced AI systems can be trained for image recognition tasks that find use in many industries. Online communities can use such software to recognize NSFW content, helping moderate communication – and that’s only one of many uses. Pre-trained AI models can be used to quickly create and deploy ready-made solutions – click here to find out more.

Examples of image recognition technology in use

Image recognition is commonly used by security and law enforcement agencies to create smart video surveillance systems, recognizing images and behaviors before a human would be able to spot it. Even in game development, developers use image recognition for proper pose estimation when building virtual reality games.

There’s much more to image recognition than meets the eye – and the field is constantly evolving, with new innovations being introduced each year. From healthcare to agriculture, image recognition has every opportunity to revolutionize a range of industries.