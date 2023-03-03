Indian Cyber Security Solutions Wins Best Cyber Security Company Award at Global Startup & Entrepreneurship Conclave 2023

Delhi, 3rd March 2023 : Indian Cyber Security Solutions (ICSS), the leading cybersecurity firm in India, won the Best Cyber Security Company prize at the Global Startup & Entrepreneurship Conclave 2023, which was held at Manav Rachna University. With this award, ICSS is honored for its commitment and dedication to offering its customers top-notch cyber security solutions. It is also a reflection of the dedication of the entire team, which is dedicated to ensuring that clients’ information and systems are always safe from online dangers.

Abhishek Mitra, CEO & Founder of Indian Cyber Security Solutions and CyberSecOpsPvt Ltd, as well as Shilpi Dutta, COO of Indian Cyber Security Solutions, and Mr. Rajdeep Mukherjee, CTO & ML R&D Lead of CyberSecOpsPvt Ltd, accepted the award.

ICSS provides a range of cybersecurity services, including vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, security audits, incident response, and managed security services, and is known for its expertise in identifying and mitigating cybersecurity risks for businesses across various industries, including banking, healthcare, and e-commerce. The company’s team of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award,” said Abhishek Mitra. “It is a proud moment for us, and we are grateful to the Global Startup & Entrepreneurship Conclave organizers for recognizing our efforts.” He added, “This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cyber security solutions to our clients.”

Along with receiving the award, Abhishek Mitra took part in a panel discussion on the significance of calculating cyber risk using the SAVE methodology, a unique, secured AI-based Vulnerability Assessment Tool for Enterprises that simplifies vulnerability scanning of the web, networks, and cloud-based assets. It is designed to be accessible to businesses of all sizes, from startups and small and medium-sized businesses to larger enterprises. By empowering users with proper access to their assets or tools, SAVE enables them to complete the setup quickly, easily, and at affordable prices, leaving the rest to the AI. The discussion explored the effectiveness of various tools and solutions that can help organizations implement this methodology successfully.

One product that stood out was the Secured AI-based Vulnerability Assessment tool for Enterprise, developed by CyberSecOps Pvt. Ltd. The tool uses advanced AI algorithms to detect vulnerabilities in enterprise systems, which can be used to identify areas of risk and prioritize remediation efforts. With its user-friendly interface and intuitive reporting, this tool can be easily implemented by startups looking to enhance their cyber defenses.

“We highly recommend that all startups consider using the SAVE framework and tools like the Secured AI-based Vulnerability Assessment Tool for Enterprise to protect their businesses and customers from cyber threats,” said Abhishek Mitra.

The Global Startup & Entrepreneurship Conclave 2023 serves as a forum for the Indian startup ecosystem and a project to close the funding gap between startups and investors. A live one-day event for startups, it features 400+ minutes of in-depth knowledge sharing and learning from experts, countless networking opportunities with investors and business leaders, recognition for the brilliant minds and visionaries behind entrepreneurial achievements, and much more.

Indian Cyber Security Solutions remains committed to delivering cutting-edge cyber security solutions to its clients and contributing to the growth of the cyber security industry in India.